from the shedding-light-on-dark-matter dept.
Using exoplanets as dark matter detectors:
In a new paper, two astrophysicists suggest dark matter could be detected by measuring the effect it has on the temperature of exoplanets, which are planets outside our solar system.
This could provide new insights into dark matter, the mysterious substance that can't be directly observed, but which makes up roughly 80% of the mass of the universe.
"We believe there should be about 300 billion exoplanets that are waiting to be discovered," said Juri Smirnov, a fellow at The Ohio State University's Center for Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.
"Even finding and studying a small number of them could give us a great deal of information about dark matter that we don't know now."
Smirnov co-authored the paper with Rebecca Leane, a postdoctoral researcher at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory at Stanford University.
[...] Smirnov said that when the gravity of exoplanets captures dark matter, the dark matter travels to the planetary core where it "annihilates" and releases its energy as heat. The more dark matter that is captured, the more it should heat up the exoplanet.
This heating could be measured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, an infrared telescope scheduled to launch in October that will be able to measure the temperature of distant exoplanets.
"If exoplanets have this anomalous heating associated with dark matter, we should be able to pick it up," Smirnov said.
Journal Reference:
Rebecca K. Leane, Juri Smirnov. Exoplanets as Sub-GeV Dark Matter Detectors [open], Physical Review Letters (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.161101)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 27, @04:01PM (4 children)
This "dark matter" stuff smells an awful lot like the luminiferous aether.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luminiferous_aether [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 27, @04:06PM (3 children)
Yup! Who wants to take the bet they find nothing... ME!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday April 27, @04:13PM (2 children)
what's wrong with venus or mars? Or earth!??! What properties do Sol's satellites have that exclude them from displaying the property they're hunting for?
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 27, @04:28PM
There's too much luminiferous aether and Heliocentrism surrounding our solar system and clouding physicists minds. Out further in space, the vacuum in still in tact and unicorns should be able to appear.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday April 27, @04:39PM
The same reason that in a fog, you can see a foot in front of you, and if you're only looking a foot in front of you, you won't even know you're in a fog. step a mile away though, and you'll see a hazy cloud. Same reason the earth looks flat with your eyes.
Dark matter doesn't clump together. It's literally a fog.
Compared to the mass of venus and mars, the mass of the dark matter is less than the precision error in our instruments. That's why you can't measure it when you're close to it. To measure a measurable quantity of it, you need to be measuring volumes that are bigger than our entire solar system. The the real question is, why aren't we measuring cocaine with an industrial brick scale.
There's plenty of dark matter in our solar system and on earth, if it exists. No, we can't measure it here.