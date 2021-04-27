The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday approved SpaceX's proposed modification of its Starlink satellite license, a win for Elon Musk's growing broadband network despite objections from competitors including Amazon and Viasat, among others.

"We conclude that grant of the SpaceX Third Modification Application will serve the public interest," the FCC wrote in the order. "Our action will allow SpaceX to implement safety-focused changes to the deployment of its satellite constellation to deliver broadband service throughout the United States, including to those who live in areas underserved or unserved by terrestrial systems."

SpaceX filed the modification request a year ago. The company requested that, after its first 1,584 satellites are in orbit, it change the next 2,814 satellites to an altitude of under 570 km from its previous plan of an altitude above 1,100 km. The FCC's approval comes at a key moment for SpaceX, as the company has nearly 1,400 satellites in orbit and likely would have had to halt its rapid launch campaign without the FCC's authorization.