FCC approves SpaceX change to its Starlink network, a win despite objections from Amazon and others:
The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday approved SpaceX's proposed modification of its Starlink satellite license, a win for Elon Musk's growing broadband network despite objections from competitors including Amazon and Viasat, among others.
"We conclude that grant of the SpaceX Third Modification Application will serve the public interest," the FCC wrote in the order. "Our action will allow SpaceX to implement safety-focused changes to the deployment of its satellite constellation to deliver broadband service throughout the United States, including to those who live in areas underserved or unserved by terrestrial systems."
SpaceX filed the modification request a year ago. The company requested that, after its first 1,584 satellites are in orbit, it change the next 2,814 satellites to an altitude of under 570 km from its previous plan of an altitude above 1,100 km. The FCC's approval comes at a key moment for SpaceX, as the company has nearly 1,400 satellites in orbit and likely would have had to halt its rapid launch campaign without the FCC's authorization.
While Amazon's arguments against the third modification were noteworthy, they were not similarly striking in nature to those raised by DISH Corporation. The television services provider had centered its claims on doubting SpaceX's commitment to using only one satellite to service one geographical area in one frequency, in a parameter referred to as Nco.
"NASA has executed a flawed acquisition for the Human Landing System program and moved the goalposts at the last minute," the company said in a statement provided to SpaceNews about its protest. "In NASA's own words, it has made a 'high risk' selection."
Blue Origin says in the GAO protest that its "National Team," which included Draper, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, bid $5.99 billion for the HLS award, slightly more than double SpaceX's bid. However, it argues that it was not given the opportunity to revise that bid when NASA concluded that the funding available would not allow it to select two bidders, as originally anticipated. NASA requested $3.3 billion for HLS in its fiscal year 2021 budget proposal but received only $850 million in an omnibus appropriations bill passed in December 2020.
(Score: 1) by Catalyst on Wednesday April 28, @05:10AM
Agree that their bid was fleecing the gov for money? If they could have halved their initial bid that easily, then they were being a bit greedy to begin with. Whereas SpaceX seems to have decided how much it would cost and went with that. In the scheme of things I imagine SpaceX is happy to do it at cost to fund more research on their ultimate goals and of course for the PR of beating the "real" space folks again.