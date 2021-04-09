from the snatching-defeat-from-the-jaws-of-victory dept.
The world finally woke up to India's virus nightmare:
India's surging coronavirus cases should have been a loud wake-up call. Sure, the enormous spike in cases this spring came as a surprise. Just months before, an earlier rise in daily cases had dropped mysteriously, and India, home to some of the world's biggest vaccine manufacturers, seemed well primed for mass immunization.
But that changed weeks ago, in mid-March, when cases ticked up but vaccinations did not. By April, daily cases had topped 100,000, higher than they had ever reached in 2020. Soon, they were more than triple that, setting a record for any nation on Earth and accounting for more than 39 percent of all new cases globally. India's death toll is nearing 200,000, even with serious allegations of undercounting.
The rapid rise of infections seems to have come from the perfect storm of fast-spreading variants, slow vaccination and relaxed restrictions that public health experts had warned about. And yet for what seemed like an agonizingly long time, it appeared that much of the world was sleeping on it.
As countries like the United States began to see the positive results of mass vaccination programs, Indians took to social media to detail shortages of supplies needed to make vaccines and lifesaving supplies like oxygen. Alarming stories of a new, potentially more infectious virus strain called B. 1.617 flooded global headlines.
Only last week did the world take serious action, with countries from Britain to the United Arab Emirates promising oxygen generators or ventilators.
[...] On Monday, President Biden told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the United States would provide "oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials and therapeutics" and said that the U.S. supply of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses would be shared with other nations.
[...] To many, it looks like Modi declared victory before the battle was over. In a column for the Financial Times, Gideon Rachman writes that India and Modi had fallen prey to "Covid hubris." While that malady is not unique, Modi, Rachman writes, made some "distinctive and disastrous errors," including a failure "to use the decline in infection after the first wave to prepare properly for a second wave."
[...] Rather than face these failures, the Indian government has attempted to gloss over them, even using local laws to block criticism of Modi on Twitter. However, even fierce critics of Modi say he can't shoulder all the blame.
[...] The world slept through the alarm in India and is now frantically dealing with the nightmare. The task now is to not miss the next wake-up call, if we haven't done so already.
As Covid sweeps India, experts say cases and deaths are going unreported:
India, home to the world's worst ongoing coronavirus outbreak, has reported more than 17.6 million cases since the pandemic began last year.
But the real number, experts fear, could be up to 30 times higher -- meaning more than half a billion cases.
Health workers and scientists in India have long warned that Covid-19 infections and related deaths are significantly underreported for several reasons, including poor infrastructure, human error, and low testing levels.
Some things have changed since then -- testing has greatly increased in the wake of the first wave, for instance. But still, the true extent of the second wave now ravaging India is likely much worse than official numbers suggest.
"It's widely known that both the case numbers and the mortality figures are undercounts, they always have been," said Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in New Delhi.
But cases are on the rise in other states, prompting some authorities to impose new restrictions in an attempt to avoid the kind of calamity seen in the capital.
The southern Karnataka state is imposing a 9 p.m. curfew for the next two weeks starting Tuesday, with only essential services allowed between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to CNN affiliate News 18.
The northern state of Punjab also announced similar measures on Monday, including a night curfew and a weekend lockdown. "Urge you all to stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary," tweeted the state's chief minister on Monday.
Meanwhile, states and local authorities are desperately waiting for aid to arrive from the central government and overseas. The US, UK, France, Germany, and Pakistan are among the countries that have stepped in to offer assistance and send much-needed medical equipment including ventilators and oxygen.
The first shipments of aid from the United Kingdom arrived in India on Tuesday, according to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. "No one is safe until we are all safe," he tweeted, with pictures of the aid arriving.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 28, @05:05PM (3 children)
OK people. Time to shut this thing down for real. Everyone inside and close the blinds. Joe Biden will be sending out checks. Turns out that motivational spiel about working and Be Best was all lies. Go get stoned and return to your natural state.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 28, @05:13PM (1 child)
COVID is like troll christmas, no one wants it but the trolls
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 28, @05:28PM
Somehow they seem even MORE triggered by the COVID now that we're on the way out of this mess.
I guess it's that willingness to actually harm yourself to prevent the libs from winning play.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 28, @05:26PM
Or, if you care about the economy so much you were willing to sacrifice grandma a few months ago maybe stop being a little bitch and get vaccinated.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 28, @05:28PM (1 child)
Patents! [msf.org]
business before pleasure... Your money or your life
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 28, @05:33PM
And we have to protect those patents... because, Russia! China! [ft.com] We can't let them benefit!
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM