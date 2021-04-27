from the avoiding-lock-in dept.
Toyota to buy self-driving division of U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft :
Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it had agreed with ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc. to acquire the U.S. firm's self-driving division for $550 million, aiming to accelerate its development of autonomous driving technologies.
The purchase via Woven Planet Holdings Inc., a Toyota unit engaging in software development, will equip the Japanese automaker with development bases in California and London in addition to Tokyo.
Woven Planet and Lyft also have agreed to use Lyft's system and fleet data to speed up commercialization of Woven Planet's automated-driving technology and improve its safety features.
This will be the first buyout by Woven Planet since it began operations in January this year. It plans to complete the acquisition of Lyft's division, Level 5, in five years.
"Bringing Level 5's world-class engineers and experts into the fold — as well as additional technology resources — will allow us to have even greater speed and impact," Woven Planet CEO James Kuffner said in a statement.
Toyota is also working in cooperation with Aurora Innovation Inc., a U.S. driverless technology startup, which acquired the self-driving unit of Uber Technologies Inc. in which Toyota had invested.
[...] Lyft fielded interest from "a number" of autonomous vehicle companies before selecting Toyota's Woven Planet, Zimmer told analysts during a call.
A key element in the decision to sell the unit, Zimmer said, was recognizing that Lyft no longer needed to develop its own autonomous vehicle technology. Instead, he said, multiple partnerships with other companies working on the technology would deliver the highest value to the Lyft platform.
"It's important, at this point, not to get into an exclusive relationship," Zimmer said.
In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Zimmer said the deal represented Lyft "doubling down" on the autonomous driving part of its strategy. "This allows us to work with multiple partners, to bring the best and safest technology to the platform for our customers and to focus on the customer experience and the marketplace technology," he said.
[...] By selling its autonomous driving unit, Lyft follows Uber — which sold its self-driving group to Aurora Innovation Inc. late last year. Uber has been offloading a variety of pricey side projects as it focuses on turning a profit by the end of 2021.
No way am I driving around with a pink mustache on my car.
You're not the target market, grandpa, they're trying to sell to millennials and the LGBTQUX crowd.
Grampaws with spending money and poor eyesight are a good target market for self-driving cars. Millennials will just use Uber, Lyft, and Zipcar.