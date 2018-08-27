US chip maker GlobalFoundries will move its headquarters from Santa Clara, California, to Malta, New York, to be closer to its most advanced plant, Fab 8.

The move was announced on Monday by CEO Tom Caulfield and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

"GF's Fab 8 in New York is a $15bn advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility and one that is playing a key role in the transformation of our industry to meet rapidly accelerating demand," Caulfield said in a statement.

[...] America and the rest of the world is experiencing a crunch in semiconductor supplies, a knock-on effect from companies hoarding stock and from increased demand of personal laptops, cloud servers, and other devices and computers during the coronavirus pandemic. President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order promising to examine weak points in the country's semiconductor supply chains, and has urged Congress to sign a bill investing $50bn into US chip R&D and manufacturing.

[...] "I have long advocated for GF as a key supplier of chips to our military and intelligence community, including pressing the new Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, to further expand the Department of Defense's business with GF, which will help expand their manufacturing operations and create even more jobs in Malta," the senator said in a previous statement.

[...] It's possible GF may have another crack at developing 7nm chips again. In 2018, it abandoned plans to pursue its 7nm process node, which requires expensive lithography equipment. The company's most notable customer is AMD. And although AMD's 7nm chips are manufactured by TSMC, AMD has agreed to stick with GF for chips larger than the 7nm process node. "All future obligations of AMD and [GF] with respect to any Process Nodes smaller than or equal to the 7nm Process Node" have been removed," states an agreement between the pair. ®