These Real-Life Photos by the Hubble Telescope Look Too Strange to be True

posted by martyb on Thursday April 29, @12:32AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Anniversary dept.
Science

Anti-aristarchus writes:

You can find lots of Hubble pics if you look, but here are some of the best — all in one fine article.

These Real-Life Photos Of The Hubble Telescope Look Too Strange To Be True:

In 1990, outer space got a lot closer — or at least easier to see— when the Hubble Telescope launched by the Space Telescope Science Institute. For the past three decades, the institute has shared amazing photographs of outer space captured by the telescope, and in the process has explained a little bit more of the universe around us. The Hubble Telescope has helped us understand the age and expansion of the universe, black holes, and supernovas, as well as bringing us "local" knowledge of the solar system and the Milky Way.

These photographs, which seem almost too strange to be true, are some of the most beautiful from the Hubble Telescope.

This is SoylentNews, so if you want to see the pretty pictures, you will have to go to the article or to the original source at NASA.

Original Submission


