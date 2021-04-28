from the R.I.P. dept.
Michael Collins, who piloted the Apollo 11 command module, has died:
Michael Collins—a two-time astronaut who piloted the command module during the historic Apollo 11 mission that landed the first humans on the Moon—died on Wednesday after battling cancer, his family said. He was 90 years old.
"He spent his final days peacefully, with his family by his side," the family said in a statement. "Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him terribly."
With Collins' death, only 10 of the 24 humans who have flown into deep space remain alive: Collins' colleague on the Apollo 11 mission, Buzz Aldrin, as well as Bill Anders, Frank Borman, Charlie Duke, Fred Haise, Jim Lovell, Ken Mattingly, Harrison Schmitt, David Scott, and Tom Stafford.
[...] During his first spaceflight, in 1966, Collins served as pilot of the Gemini 10 mission. This successful three-day flight demonstrated the ability of the Gemini spacecraft to dock in low Earth orbit with a target vehicle. Collins performed two spacewalks during the mission. This was one of the final flights of the Gemini program, during which NASA proved out some of the techniques it would need to land humans on the Moon.
[...] Several factors led to the assignment of the crew for Apollo 11, but in the words of Deke Slayton, who was chief of the Astronaut Office during the Apollo program, "A lot of factors, most of them beyond anybody's control, but these three guys [were] in the right place at the right time." As the command module pilot, Collins was responsible for flying the Apollo capsule around the Moon while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin went down to the surface in the lunar module.
[...] Collins retired as an astronaut after the Apollo 11 mission and, in doing so, turned down a chance to go down to the lunar surface himself. According to Slayton, Collins was his first choice to serve as commander of Apollo 17, which would become the final mission to the Moon. This was even before the launch of Apollo 11. Collins replied by thanking Slayton for the offer but said he had grown tired of the grind, and if Apollo 11 went well he was planning to step aside. Collins has now finally found a deserved and eternal rest.
