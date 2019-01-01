from the bright-idea-that's-not-full-of-hot-air dept.
Solar and wind can meet world energy demand 100 times over:
Renewables could power world by 2050 as prices collapse, replacing all fossil
LONDON/NEW YORK, 23 April – Huge falls in the cost of solar and wind power in the last few years have unlocked an energy reserve that can meet world demand 100 times over — and most is already economic compared with fossil fuels, finds a report from the think tank Carbon Tracker published today.
Solar and wind are inexhaustible sources of energy, unlike coal, oil and gas, and at current growth rates will push fossil fuels out of the electricity sector by the mid-2030s. By 2050 they could power the world, displacing fossil fuels entirely and producing cheap, clean energy to support new technologies such as electric vehicles and green hydrogen.
[...] Global energy consumption in 2019 was 65 Petawatt hours (PWh). [1] However, with current technology the world has the potential to capture more than 5,800 PWh annually from solar PV alone [2] – as much power in a single year as could be generated by burning all known fossil fuel reserves. In addition, onshore and offshore wind could capture nearly 900 PWh a year. [3]
The Sky's the Limit finds that around 60% of the world's solar resource and 15% of its wind resource is already economic compared with local fossil fuel generation. By 2030 all the solar and over half of the wind is likely to be economic.
p...] Building enough solar panels to meet global energy demand would take up just 0.3% of land, less than the area occupied by fossil fuels. The world's largest oilfield, Ghawar in Saudi Arabia, which occupies 8,400 square kilometres, produces the equivalent of 0.9 PWh each year. Building solar panels over the same area would generate 1.2 PWh a year on average globally and 1.6 PWh in Saudi Arabia which is sunnier than average.
[...] [1] According to BP global energy consumption in 2019 was 584 Exajoules which is 162 Petawatt hours (PWh) of primary energy or 65 PWh of electrical energy when adjusted for thermodynamic losses. One Petawatt equals a thousand Terrawatts.
[2] Solar energy consultancy Solargis, calculates that without affecting cities, croplands, forests or conservation areas and taking average generation in the least sunny months, current technology can capture a minimum 5,800 PWh p.a.: Global photovoltaic power potential by country, Solargis for the World Bank, 2020.
[3] An improved global wind resource model, NREL, 2016
(Emphasis retained from original.)
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday April 29, @08:15AM
Clearly the article is biased, but it does seem like renewables are hitting break-even. Great news!