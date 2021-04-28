from the best-wishes dept.
Office default Calibri will join Clippy, Internet Explorer in Windows retirement:
In tech, all good defaults (that aren't the Mac startup chime, at least) must some day come to an end. Today, Microsoft announced its Office font since 2007—the everyman sans serif, Calibri—would soon join Clippy, Internet Explorer, and the Windows 8 Start button in the big Windows graveyard in the sky.
"Calibri has been the default font for all things Microsoft since 2007, when it stepped in to replace Times New Roman across Microsoft Office," the Microsoft Design Team opined in Calibri's de facto obit. "It has served us all well, but we believe it's time to evolve."
Microsoft is now on the hunt for tech's next great default font. Rather than going the reality competition route and opening up the search to any old handwritten font family, the company has commissioned five custom fonts that will now vie for this cushy gig.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday April 29, @10:46AM (1 child)
The best Microsoft fonts are comic sans and dingbats anyway.
(Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Thursday April 29, @11:00AM
Sorry, Charlie...had to FTFY. If you're gonna joke around, do it properly. 😄
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 29, @11:00AM (1 child)
I hate Calibri and san-serif fonts. Serif fonts are scientifically proven to be easier to read.
(Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Thursday April 29, @11:07AM
I call bullshit. Unless you have scientific evidence to back this urban legend up, stop spreading this myth. What you probably meant to say is that for long passages of text such as paragraphs, serif fonts are easier on the eyes (column width also comes into play)...but even this isn't scientifically proven.
Hope you get over your sanseriphobia, though.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pkrasimirov on Thursday April 29, @11:02AM
Century Gothic [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Thursday April 29, @11:16AM (1 child)
TFS says...
...but then goes on to say...
Huh? Weren't we talking about good defaults? Were Clippy, IE and the 800-lb Start Button ever considered good defaults?...by anybody other than whoever decided to make them defaults?
In any case, Calibri is actually pretty nice and a good default font. This is classic Microsoft "fix what's not broken."
Wow...I'm on fire today! More font stories!
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday April 29, @11:49AM
Yup. If they're having to run a competition to find something else to change the currently-working thing to then they're not solving any kind of problem, they're just creating one. "We have this thing that works fine, we want to change it, can you figure out what we can change it to because we can't" is one of many signs that you've run out of ideas.
Which Microsoft did about fifteen years ago in the case of Office.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 29, @11:24AM
Microsoft's crack team of UX engineers is pleased to introduce Microsoft Font 10. In order to assist in a smooth transition, all of your documents will be automatically converted to Font 10 as you open them. As we believe that incremental disruptive changes are the Agile way of doing things, we will be rolling out changes to Font 10 on a monthly basis. We are excited to announce that Font 10 2105, being released on Saturday, will replace all instances of the letter "P" with a rainbow flag emoticon to celebrate Gay Pride Month. For more details, check out the Microsoft Font 10 blog (registration required and Microsoft Edge recommended for optimal web experience).
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday April 29, @11:38AM
That Carey font, as presented in the article, doesn't seem to have lower-case letters, though some of the pictured Carey signs do.