Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

China Begins Assembly of New Space Station with Successful Long March 5B Launch

posted by martyb on Thursday April 29, @11:19PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the competition++ dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Assembly of Chinese space station begins with successful core module launch

Chinese officials confirmed the successful launch of the first element of the country's space station early Thursday, laying the keystone to a permanently-inhabited orbiting habitat that could welcome its first astronauts this summer.

The liftoff of the Tianhe core module begins the most ambitious project in the history of China's nearly 30-year human spaceflight program, which seeks to create a national space station after being shut out of the International Space Station, led by U.S. and Russian space agencies.

China's Tianhe space station core module rode a heavy-lift Long March 5B rocket into orbit after liftoff at 11:23:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday (0323:15 GMT; 11:23:15 a.m. Beijing time Thursday).

Tiangong Space Station

Also at NASASpaceFlight.

Original Submission


«  mRNA Vaccines: What Happens
China Begins Assembly of New Space Station with Successful Long March 5B Launch | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 29, @11:32PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 29, @11:32PM (#1144489) Homepage Journal

    China will have no shortage of volunteers. About ten years and six months from now, there will be data available on the effects of ten years in space - continuously. If there aren't enough Han volunteering, some Uigher will be voluntold.

    --
    "I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 29, @11:37PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 29, @11:37PM (#1144491)

    But it won't be somewhere you'd want to live until they open a Chinese restaurant and laundry.

    • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 29, @11:59PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 29, @11:59PM (#1144498)

      Chinese restaurant won't work because there are no rats or cats on the Chinaman space station.

  • (Score: 2) by Tork on Friday April 30, @12:05AM

    by Tork (3914) on Friday April 30, @12:05AM (#1144500)
    March 5b? Geez this story's old enough it should be appearing on the green site about now. And what's with the B, anyway... alternative calendar? Did China reserve the launch for the Biff Tannen time-line?


    /s
    --
    Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(1)