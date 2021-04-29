from the competition++ dept.
Assembly of Chinese space station begins with successful core module launch
Chinese officials confirmed the successful launch of the first element of the country's space station early Thursday, laying the keystone to a permanently-inhabited orbiting habitat that could welcome its first astronauts this summer.
The liftoff of the Tianhe core module begins the most ambitious project in the history of China's nearly 30-year human spaceflight program, which seeks to create a national space station after being shut out of the International Space Station, led by U.S. and Russian space agencies.
China's Tianhe space station core module rode a heavy-lift Long March 5B rocket into orbit after liftoff at 11:23:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday (0323:15 GMT; 11:23:15 a.m. Beijing time Thursday).
Also at NASASpaceFlight.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 29, @11:32PM
China will have no shortage of volunteers. About ten years and six months from now, there will be data available on the effects of ten years in space - continuously. If there aren't enough Han volunteering, some Uigher will be voluntold.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 29, @11:37PM (1 child)
But it won't be somewhere you'd want to live until they open a Chinese restaurant and laundry.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 29, @11:59PM
Chinese restaurant won't work because there are no rats or cats on the Chinaman space station.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday April 30, @12:05AM
/s
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩