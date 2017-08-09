Officials are investigating two potential "Havana syndrome" attacks on U.S. soil — including one near the White House — following a string of mysterious incidents abroad, CNN reported Thursday.

The suspected attacks, which first occurred in Havana in 2016, have since surfaced in a number of countries, leaving a number of U.S. diplomats and analysts with neurological symptoms ranging from vertigo to insomnia.

According to CNN, one of the attacks took place near the Ellipse, the grassy oval lawn just south of the White House, harming a National Security Council official.

Another U.S.-based incident occurred in a Virginia suburb in 2019 while a White House official was walking her dog.