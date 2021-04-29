from the Rotorcraft-on-Mars! dept.
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter just failed to lift off from the Martian surface, but it will try again on Friday:
Ingenuity didn't get off the ground for its ambitious fourth flight. NASA engineers have just a week left to push the Mars helicopter to its limits.
[...] NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter was scheduled to embark on its most daring flight yet on Thursday. But it failed to lift off, and NASA plans to try again on Friday.
Ingenuity was in good shape after its last flight, in which it traveled roughly 330 feet [(100 meters)] out and back. It was set to attempt an even more ambitious adventure on Thursday: a 117-second flight in which the little drone was supposed to reach a record speed of 3.5 meters per second [(7.8 mph)]. The plan was for the helicopter to climb 16 feet [(4.5m)] into the air, fly south for about 436 feet [(135 m)], and snap photos of the Martian surface along the way. It was then supposed to hover for more photos, turn around, and fly back to its original spot for landing.
But Ingenuity's rotor blades didn't lift it up at all.
The latest entry in NASA's Ingenuity blog elaborates.
Data received from the Mars Ingenuity helicopter on Thursday morning shows the helicopter did not execute its planned fourth flight as scheduled. The helicopter is safe and in good health. Data returned during a downlink at 1:21 p.m. EDT (10:21 a.m. PDT) indicates the helicopter did not transition to flight mode, which is required for the flight to take place.
The team plans to try its fourth flight again tomorrow, April 30, 2021. The flight is scheduled for 10:46 a.m. EDT (7:46 a.m. PDT, 12:30 p.m. local Mars time), with the first data expected back at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California at 1:39 p.m. EDT (10:39 a.m. PDT).
An issue identified earlier this month showed a 15% chance for each time the helicopter attempts to fly that it would encounter a watchdog timer expiration and not transition to flight mode. Today's delay is in line with that expectation and does not prevent future flights. A briefing scheduled for Friday, April 30, to discuss next steps for the helicopter will continue as planned but will move to a new time, 11:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. PDT).
