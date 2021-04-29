Ingenuity didn't get off the ground for its ambitious fourth flight. NASA engineers have just a week left to push the Mars helicopter to its limits.

[...] NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter was scheduled to embark on its most daring flight yet on Thursday. But it failed to lift off, and NASA plans to try again on Friday.

Ingenuity was in good shape after its last flight, in which it traveled roughly 330 feet [(100 meters)] out and back. It was set to attempt an even more ambitious adventure on Thursday: a 117-second flight in which the little drone was supposed to reach a record speed of 3.5 meters per second [(7.8 mph)]. The plan was for the helicopter to climb 16 feet [(4.5m)] into the air, fly south for about 436 feet [(135 m)], and snap photos of the Martian surface along the way. It was then supposed to hover for more photos, turn around, and fly back to its original spot for landing.

But Ingenuity's rotor blades didn't lift it up at all.