Cyber-attack hackers threaten to share US police informant data:
Washington DC's Metropolitan Police Department has said its computer network has been breached in a targeted cyber-attack, US media report.
A ransomware group called Babuk is reportedly threatening to release sensitive data on police informants if it is not contacted within three days.
The FBI is investigating the extent of the breach, US media reported, citing the Washington DC police department.
[...] On Monday, Washington DC's police department said in a statement that it was "aware of unauthorised access on our server", AP news agency reported.
"While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter," the statement added, without providing further details of the reported breach.
It is not clear if attackers managed to lock police out of their systems during the breach.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday April 30, @09:40AM
Cyber attack is a state-supported business...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-56933733 [bbc.co.uk]
I wonder if we can get the Ruskies on world trade organisation/government subsidies rules?
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn06775/ [parliament.uk]
> World Trade Organisation Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures:
>
> Under the [WTO] Agreement, some subsidies are prohibited outright while the rest are ‘actionable’ – meaning that the subsidy is allowed, but other countries can take certain actions if the subsidy harms
> them. Countries can protect their industries by taxing imports of the subsidised good – this is known as imposing a ‘countervailing duty’.