Here's How We'll Know an AI Is Conscious:
The 21st century is in dire need of a Turing test for consciousness. AI is learning how to drive cars, diagnose lung cancer, and write its own computer programs. Intelligent conversation may be only a decade or two away, and future super-AI will not live in a vacuum. It will have access to the Internet and all the writings of Chalmers and other philosophers who have asked questions about qualia and consciousness. But if tech companies beta-test AI on a local intranet, isolated from such information, they could conduct a Turing-test style interview to detect whether questions about qualia make sense to the AI.
What might we ask a potential mind born of silicon? How the AI responds to questions like "What if my red is your blue?" or "Could there be a color greener than green?" should tell us a lot about its mental experiences, or lack thereof. An AI with visual experience might entertain the possibilities suggested by these questions, perhaps replying, "Yes, and I sometimes wonder if there might also exist a color that mixes the redness of red with the coolness of blue." On the other hand, an AI lacking any visual qualia might respond with, "That is impossible, red, green, and blue each exist as different wavelengths." Even if the AI attempts to play along or deceive us, answers like, "Interesting, and what if my red is your hamburger?" would show that it missed the point.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 30, @05:18PM (2 children)
(Score: 3, Touché) by Tork on Friday April 30, @05:41PM (1 child)
Ever used an Autodesk product?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday April 30, @05:55PM
I think Microsoft's Blue Screen™ is the international symbol of AI's feeling towards us.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Funny) by rufty on Friday April 30, @05:20PM
http://ars.userfriendly.org/cartoons/?id=19980130 [userfriendly.org]
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday April 30, @05:39PM
What makes people Conscious? How could that in any way relate to a programmed artificial intelligence?
Would we be able to tell, if it was conscious? In the event that it could pass all the tests, would it matter? Would it all of a sudden become a free person or remain the property of an individual or corporation? Who's responsible, if it goes on a murdering rampage?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 30, @06:01PM
The idea that the way that you experience color is linked to the way that you experience consciousness is really problematic. The way that humans experience color is uniquely tied to our primate biology. Anyone who has ever tried to understand color knows this. An AI will be completely unable to understand the human experience of color unless it is specifically built to process color like humans. And then, presumably, it will be unable to experience color differently than humans.
I often find myself thinking that if we ever encounter space aliens, they will have trouble understanding any of our computer or TV screens, because of the way we continually treat some combination of three specific wavelengths as an appropriate substitute for any other wavelength. To any being whose eyes don't have the same heuristics as our eyes, all our displays will be gibberish.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday April 30, @06:13PM
Would you like to play a game? How about a nice game of chess?
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Friday April 30, @06:18PM
Oh wait. That was The Terminator.
When it makes robotic levitating squid that kill us on sight.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Friday April 30, @06:18PM
Step 1. Define consciousness in a way that's actually testable.
Step 2. Test an AI with that.
Step 3. Profit! but that's just slavery with robots.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Friday April 30, @06:24PM
When AI's begin speculating on a reverse Turing test to answer the question of whether or not biological life forms actually possess true consciousness, then we'll know.