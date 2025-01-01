Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

China, Russia Open Moon Base Project to International Partners, Early Details Emerge

posted by Fnord666 on Friday April 30, @07:36PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the outta-this-world dept.
Hardware

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

China, Russia open moon base project to international partners, early details emerge - SpaceNews:

HELSINKI — Russia and China have formally invited countries and international organizations to join the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) project being developed by the two nations.

China National Space Administration (CNSA) and Russia's Roscosmos said the ILRS project would be open to participation at all stages and levels. This includes planning, design, research, development, implementation and operations.

CNSA and Roscosmos will promote extensive cooperation for the development of human space science and technology and socio-economic progress, said CNSA deputy director Wu Yanhua.

The announcement was made at a sideline event of the 58th session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the United Nations' Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) April 23.

Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding on the ILRS in March.

The development also follows Russia backing away from NASA's Gateway project. Roscosmos also recently indicated it was considering withdrawing from the International Space Station partnership in 2025.

Original Submission


«  Here’s How We’ll Know an AI is Conscious
China, Russia Open Moon Base Project to International Partners, Early Details Emerge | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.