Cybil over on the GoodReads web site has an interesting article titled "The Science (and Math) of Andy Weir's Sci-Fi Success" about an interview with Andrew Weir, author of The Martian and Artemis. They discuss his previous books a bit as well as where he gets his ideas from before digging into some of the details about his upcoming book Project Hail Mary.

For Andy Weir, the fun of writing is in the research. He spoke to Goodreads contributor April Umminger about striving to become a better writer, the process he used to create a beloved alien, and how he comes up with the ideas for his books.