Cybil over on the GoodReads web site has an interesting article titled "The Science (and Math) of Andy Weir's Sci-Fi Success" about an interview with Andrew Weir, author of The Martian and Artemis. They discuss his previous books a bit as well as where he gets his ideas from before digging into some of the details about his upcoming book Project Hail Mary.
For Andy Weir, the fun of writing is in the research. He spoke to Goodreads contributor April Umminger about striving to become a better writer, the process he used to create a beloved alien, and how he comes up with the ideas for his books.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 01, @06:34AM
If they knew what working in science was really like they would stop funding most of it. So sure, keep imagining professors striding onto Mars in bubble masks extracting the oxygen from cosmic rays. Meanwhile the freshmans' homework needs grading...