Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Science (and Math) of Andy Weir's Sci-Fi Success

posted by martyb on Saturday May 01, @05:34AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
/dev/random

Fnord666 writes:

Cybil over on the GoodReads web site has an interesting article titled "The Science (and Math) of Andy Weir's Sci-Fi Success" about an interview with Andrew Weir, author of The Martian and Artemis. They discuss his previous books a bit as well as where he gets his ideas from before digging into some of the details about his upcoming book Project Hail Mary.

For Andy Weir, the fun of writing is in the research. He spoke to Goodreads contributor April Umminger about striving to become a better writer, the process he used to create a beloved alien, and how he comes up with the ideas for his books.

Original Submission


«  Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide During the COVID Pandemic
The Science (and Math) of Andy Weir's Sci-Fi Success | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 01, @06:34AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 01, @06:34AM (#1145043)

    If they knew what working in science was really like they would stop funding most of it. So sure, keep imagining professors striding onto Mars in bubble masks extracting the oxygen from cosmic rays. Meanwhile the freshmans' homework needs grading...

(1)