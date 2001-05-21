Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Verizon Tries to Sell Yahoo and AOL After Spending $9 Billion on Fallen Giants

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 01, @02:04PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the buy-high-and-sell-low dept.
Business

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Verizon tries to sell Yahoo and AOL after spending $9 billion on fallen giants:

Verizon is reportedly ready to give up on Yahoo and AOL after spending a combined $9 billion on the once-dominant Internet brands that fell from prominence years before Verizon bought them.

"Verizon is exploring a sale of assets including Yahoo and AOL, as the telecommunications giant looks to exit an expensive and unsuccessful bet on digital media," The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The sale process involves private-equity firm Apollo Global Management and "could lead to a deal worth $4 billion to $5 billion," the Journal wrote, citing "people familiar with the matter."

We asked Verizon if it has a response to the WSJ report today, and a spokesperson told us the company has "nothing to add."

Original Submission


«  UVA Engineering Computer Scientists Discover New Vulnerability Affecting Computers Globally
Verizon Tries to Sell Yahoo and AOL After Spending $9 Billion on Fallen Giants | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 01, @02:33PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 01, @02:33PM (#1145115)
    Hmmm, I still use yahoo email for some stuff... Might be a hassle to switch. Some online games don't let you change your emails without a support ticket.

    Heard Yahoo is popular in Japan, but it's a different entity...
(1)