from the adverse-possession-is-a-thing dept.
Drone operators challenge surveyors' turf in mapping dispute:
When Michael Jones started a side hustle shooting drone photos and videos for realtors, his clients wanted more: Images with property lines on them, to better understand where their fences should be.
It seemed like a good use of emerging technology that met an obvious consumer demand, and Jones was careful to add a disclaimer: His maps weren't meant to replace the proper surveys that are often needed for such things as mortgages, title insurance and land use applications.
But after two years of steady business, Jones was slapped by the state of North Carolina in 2018 with an order that grounded his drone. The Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors said he faced criminal prosecution for surveying without a license.
[...] "I myself don't feel like I'm offering any surveying, and more or less, I'm telling people this is not accurate mapping, this is only for visual, and all of my clients understood that."
[...] The challenge goes both ways: Surveyors would need Federal Aviation Administration approval to professionally fly drones, and drone operators would need to pass state licensing exams to produce legal surveys. Neither side wants to take on the training and expenses.
[...] Jones, 44, of Goldsboro, said he couldn't afford a lawyer, so he abandoned drone mapping, resulting in over $10,000 in lost business. This January, a libertarian law firm offered to represent him.
Sam Gedge, an attorney at the Institute for Justice, plans to argue that Jones has the right to freedom of speech by taking photos and videos and producing artwork for clients. He's seen similar disputes in Mississippi, Oregon and California.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by khallow on Sunday May 02, @04:42AM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Sunday May 02, @04:55AM
Licensing is a double edged sword -- yes it makes it hard to hop states or switch jobs -- but it also establishes minimum standards which can be an important consideration in professions where screwing up can be very consequential.
As for the case here -- I hope drone dude wins. It sounds like he was meticulous in describing what the photos with lines drawn on them were good for (pretty pictures to generally show the property) and what they weren't good for (e.g., suing over a fence line).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jelizondo on Sunday May 02, @04:49AM (2 children)
Everyone loves free markets and competition, until some new tech takes a bite out of your business!
Lawyers are disliked but some legal advice before getting into a new business line could prevent one from making a stupid mistake, like offering services (from TFA) that “draw property lines on a map” which would be interpreted by anyone as “surveying” because defining the property lines is precisely what surveying does.
So call your service “aerial photography illustrating approximate property dimensions“, add a disclaimer to the effect that the photograph does not constitute a survey and is for illustration purposes and you’re off the hook!
You’re welcome.[1]
[1] This is not legal advise and should be used only for entertainment purposes. See?
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Sunday May 02, @05:20AM
From TFS:
It sounds like he did what you suggest, but the "more or less" language is disturbing.
There is more detail from his attorney's office; https://ij.org/case/north-carolina-drones [ij.org] You have to click the "Explore Case in Depth" link, which then plops you in the middle of a larger page, and up at near the top is copy of the complaint: https://ij.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Complaint-NC-Drones-File-Stamped.pdf [ij.org]
What I'd like to see is the actual disclaimer he used in marketing and contracts. I scanned through the complaint and I don't see the actual disclaimer language, so it is hard to know exactly how important that "more or less" will be.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 02, @05:29AM
From TFA, it sounds like he did all of the above, except maybe the wording change to be "illustrate approximate property dimensions" (although TFA's not clear whether he called his lines "property lines" or not).
And he still got attacked.
Reality is he was stepping on the toes of a system that makes lots of money for little effort (much of the 'work' is now done with expensive, high accuracy, GPS receivers, so the effort is often "read coordinates off of our GPS-3000's display"). But much like AT&T during the 70's and 80's charging 75 cents per minute long distance that cost them a quarter cent a minute to provide, the old-guard survey companies are still charging rates commensurate with a survey actually involving careful measuring of angles and distances with tapes and sights, for a process now that involves "walk to spot, adjust position of GPS-3000 unit until coordinates match expected value, put stake in ground at this spot" (i.e., much less cost skill and work involved) they want to maintain that high price point for the small effort involved today. Why? Because the profit is huge.
He was stepping on gravy-train profit margins, and the gravy train is trying to bite back and protect their profits.