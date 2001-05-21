Numbers released by Chia show that their Chia Coin cryptocurrency has hit over 1 Exabyte of storage capacity, a 5.7x increase since the beginning of April but there's also fear of a global HDD and SSD shortage. This goes off to show the insane popularity that Chia Coin has garnered prior to its official launch (trading) next week.

[...] The mining process of Chia Coin requires a large amount of free space and runs several reading & writing operations. In this case, endurance (TBW) is equally as important as speed, so consumer SSDs aren't the best choice for mining due to their lower endurance, and running these operations will significantly reduce the lifespan of an SSD. Hence, the target for these miners is primarily hard drives and data center SSDs.

A few days ago, we reported that storage manufacturers in Asia-Pacific markets are declining SSD warranties to users who had been mining on them. We also reported how certain manufacturers are going to offer dedicated Chia Coin Cryptocurrency mining SSDs to users & are currently being mass-produced.