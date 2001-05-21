Since its employees are working from home and aren't traveling anywhere near as much as they used to before the pandemic struck, Bloomberg suggests Alphabet has saved over $1 billion in the last year.

A recent filing by the company revealed it saved $268 million during the first quarter of the year due to a reduction in expenses from travel and entertainment as well as company promotions as a result of the pandemic. Alphabet noted in its annual report earlier this year that its travel and entertainment expenses fell by $371 million last year.

[...] The company also said that advertising and promotional expenses fell by a whopping $1.4 billion due to reduced spending, paused or rescheduled campaigns, and online-only events to announce its best Android phones. These savings helped offset the costs involved with hiring thousands of new workers.

[...] Google will allow its employees to continue working from home till September, after which they will have to formally apply for working remotely for more than 14 days per year.