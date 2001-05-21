The Oculus Quest 2 is a hell of a lot of hardware for $299. In fact, we're convinced that Facebook is making a loss on each unit sold. Even so, that pricing is one of the main reasons it's the most popular headset on Steam and our pick as the best VR headset. Well, that and the ease of use.

The simplicity of strapping on the Quest 2 and getting straight into a game without worrying about setting up base stations, or dedicating an area of your house to the VR experience, makes it one of the best VR headsets around.

But the price is really what seals it. That $299 tag is just enough to make us treat the headset with respect, while also making it affordable enough for many to pull the trigger and see what this VR fuss is all about. It's sold pretty well too, showing that price is definitely a factor in adopting new standards—hardly a shocking revelation.

[...] There is another version of the Quest 2 that isn't as discounted as the consumer version, and that's the one aimed at businesses. The actual hardware is identical, but the difference is you don't need to login in with a Facebook account in order to use it.