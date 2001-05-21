from the the-price-of-oculus-freedom dept.
Oculus will sell you a Quest 2 headset that doesn't need Facebook for an extra $500:
The Oculus Quest 2 is a hell of a lot of hardware for $299. In fact, we're convinced that Facebook is making a loss on each unit sold. Even so, that pricing is one of the main reasons it's the most popular headset on Steam and our pick as the best VR headset. Well, that and the ease of use.
The simplicity of strapping on the Quest 2 and getting straight into a game without worrying about setting up base stations, or dedicating an area of your house to the VR experience, makes it one of the best VR headsets around.
But the price is really what seals it. That $299 tag is just enough to make us treat the headset with respect, while also making it affordable enough for many to pull the trigger and see what this VR fuss is all about. It's sold pretty well too, showing that price is definitely a factor in adopting new standards—hardly a shocking revelation.
[...] There is another version of the Quest 2 that isn't as discounted as the consumer version, and that's the one aimed at businesses. The actual hardware is identical, but the difference is you don't need to login in with a Facebook account in order to use it.
The price for this model? $799. There's also an annual fee of $180 that kicks in a year after purchase, which covers Oculus' business services and support, but that just muddies the waters.
[...] If you take a look at the Supplemental Oculus Data Policy, you can find out what sort of data is actually being collected when you use the Quest 2. Such things as your physical dimension, including your hand size, how big your play area is using the Oculus Guardian system, data on any content you create using the Quest 2, as well as more obvious stuff like your device ID and IP address.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 03, @02:20AM
The cheap one you have to link with a Facebook account. This new one you have to pay hundreds of dollars per year to keep using. Either way, it's a device that Facebook owns, and you don't (even though you paid for it).
I would only buy a version that runs on 100% free open source software, so that I can actually own it, and it can't be remotely bricked by Facebook.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 03, @02:23AM
And I thought MS tax was ridonculous.
