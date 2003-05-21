VMware product line manager Michael Roy has penned a lengthy blog post in which he reveals that "running x86 operating systems on Apple silicon is not something we are planning to deliver with this project". One of the reasons he gives for this is his personal belief that "this platform will be one to more rapidly introduce new experiences at the expense of cutting away from the past. Where we're headed is anyone's guess, but I am confident the direction we're moving isn't backwards".

But this is not the reason for VMware taking the position that "Windows is second priority behind Linux". Writing about the licensing terms for Windows on ARM, Roy says: