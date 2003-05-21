from the Why-would-you-want-to? dept.
VMware product line manager Michael Roy has penned a lengthy blog post in which he reveals that "running x86 operating systems on Apple silicon is not something we are planning to deliver with this project". One of the reasons he gives for this is his personal belief that "this platform will be one to more rapidly introduce new experiences at the expense of cutting away from the past. Where we're headed is anyone's guess, but I am confident the direction we're moving isn't backwards".
But this is not the reason for VMware taking the position that "Windows is second priority behind Linux". Writing about the licensing terms for Windows on ARM, Roy says:
[...] The Insider Preview program says: "To install Windows 10 Insider Preview Builds, you must be running a licensed version of Windows 10 on your device." And as far as we are aware, there is no way to buy a Windows 10 ARM license for a Mac with Apple silicon. There have been plenty of discussions on the topic from users and the media, and from the Insider Download Page, it reads: [...]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Monday May 03, @05:26PM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Monday May 03, @05:35PM
Please, for the last decade, human progress has been exceptionally fast in the following areas:
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Monday May 03, @05:58PM
Even Microsoft has embraced Linux.
Microsoft seems to have difficulty maintaining Windows. Imagine that. I don't even want to have nightmares about what might be hiding inside Windows code base. Biding its time. Watching. Waiting to come out.
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Monday May 03, @06:15PM
As far as I'm aware, Microsoft doesn't sell retail copies of Windows for ARM, full stop. They license it to OEMs who want to make ARM PCs...
So Parallels & VMWare need to go and ask Microsoft if they can have an OEM license to resell Windows for ARM bundled with their hypervisor. That's what used to happen in the god old days of SoftWindows etc. on PPC Mac. In fact, the copy of x86 Windows 10 I'm currently running on my Mac came (legitimately) bundled with Parallels at a bargain price.
Maybe they have and MS won't play ball, or want unreasonable terms - but that hasn't been reported (TFA says "We have reached out to Microsoft for comment and clarification on the matter." not "We asked MS how much for an OEM license and they said 'go fish'")
Also, the WoA version that currently runs (quite well, apparently) on Parallels for M1 Macs is an insider's preview which wouldn't be available for retail yet anyway... and last I heard some of the lesser-used Windows utilities were still ARM32 binaries which flat out won't run on Apple Silicon, so there isn't a shrink-wrapped product ready for the big time yet. The version of Parallels for Apple Silicon was only released properly in the last few weeks (before that it was a 'tech preview').
...so it's a bit early to say "never".
Meanwhile, QEMU and a Mac fork called "UTM" are running (slowly) on Apple Silicon, so you could install your legit copy of Windows 10 (x86) on that and then "you are running a licensed version of Windows 10 on your device". Well, waiting for it to load Minesweeper. I somehow doubt that MS are going to go after individuals over this (there are plenty of sites describing how to install those insider's builds on Raspberry Pis and Apple Silicon that haven't been C&D's yet...). OK, so that sort of license smart-assery isn't very professional, but neither is using an "insider's preview" for production work, so it's back to waiting for an official solution.
It comes down to whether Microsoft want to be awkward about Apple Silicon. If they want Windows for ARM to gain traction, they'd be a bit dumb to ignore Apple Silicon (if M1 Macs don't already outnumber Surface X and other Windows-on-ARM devices, they still will). If they're planning "Microsoft Silicon", though, and are embarrassed about the reports of Windows on M1 (via Parallels) running rings around the Surface X then they may not want to encourage a competitor.