from the snake-oil dept.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/05/technician-for-water-co-linked-to-liver-failure-says-his-dog-got-liver-illness/
The lead water technician for Real Water—a Las Vegas-based company that produces "alkalized" bottled water now linked to liver failure cases—testified that he had no relevant experience to be a water technician when he was promoted to the position last August.
Real Water's lead technician, Casey Aiken, 40, is a former vacuum and timeshare salesman who began working for Real Water last June after losing his job as a strip club promoter. According to a taped deposition from late March that was obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Aiken was promoted from his job of loading bottled water onto shipping pallets to the company's lead technician after "a couple hours" of training.
In late November, just a few months after Aiken's promotion, five infants and children who drank the water developed acute non-viral hepatitis, which led to acute liver failure, health officials say. [...] Real Water's branded water was the only common link between the cases.
[...] But according to Aiken's testimony, the company should have been aware of the problem with the water right when it occurred in November. Aiken's own dog developed a liver illness that month after drinking water Aiken brought home from work. The dog recovered after his wife identified the water as the possible source of the illness and told Aiken to stop giving it to him.
[...] "It is crucial that consumers, restaurants, distributors, and retailers not drink, cook with, sell, or serve "Real Water" alkaline water," the FDA said in its latest investigation update. "FDA also advises that this water not be served to pets."
Previously:
FDA Slams "Real Water" Linked to Liver Failure; Water Plant Manager MIA
Related Stories
FDA slams “Real Water” linked to liver failure; water plant manager MIA
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday admonished Nevada-based company Real Water for being uncooperative in a multi-state health investigation linked to its “alkalized” water products. The company is accused of poisoning its customers, causing acute liver failure and other serious health problems in adults, children, and pets.
On March 16, the FDA and the Southern Nevada Health District announced that they were investigating cases of acute non-viral hepatitis (resulting in acute liver failure) in five infants and children, all of whom consumed the company’s alkaline water. The water was the only common link between the five children and infants. Since then, customers have filed several lawsuits making similar claims, including three Californian women who filed a federal lawsuit in Nevada March 22 seeking class-action status.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 04, @01:04AM
Cut from the previous SN discussion of this product:
Re:Alkaline water (Score: 0, Troll)
by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Neutral on Thursday April 01, @10:44PM (#1132375) Homepage
If Jews can't poison the wells, they'll just poison the water they sell you. Also the vaccines they sell you. Looks like poisoning Goyim is back on the menu since the Epstein Weinstein cash flow is cut off. You know, since Jews hate America and are accepting Chinese money to weaken America. Ask MIT and the Jew-run Ivy League if you don't believe me. Well maybe they can harvest some more organs from all those young folk they're bringing across the border.
Parent
Re:Alkaline water (Score: 1, Informative)
by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @10:57PM (#1132377)
This antisemitism is getting boring, here's the owner of Real Water, a Scientologist:
https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/nevada/real-water-ceo-had-brief-controversial-political-career-in-nevada-2314838/ [reviewjournal.com] [reviewjournal.com]
Before Henderson-based Real Water made national news as the subject of an FDA investigation and several lawsuits alleging health concerns, the company’s president made headlines during a brief career in Nevada politics.
Brent A. Jones, CEO of Real Water parent company Affinity Lifestyles, previously served a single term in the Nevada Assembly from 2015-16 before losing his bid for re-election and failing to advance out of the Republican primary for lieutenant governor in 2018.
...
In 2016, Jones was accused of forcing a former Real Water employee to watch videos based on the Church of Scientology as part of her employment. Jones, a Scientologist, denied the allegation, and the lawsuit was moved to arbitration. The result was unclear.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday May 04, @01:11AM (2 children)
The man brought water home from work, fed it to his dog, and the dog got sick. Vet told him the water was poison. His wife told him the water was poison. And, he didn't notify the government? The media? Nobody?
I see potential liability for failing to notify the authorities. This isn't some questionable manufacturing process, this seems pretty clear evidence that his employer was packaging poison for human consumption.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 3, Insightful) by krishnoid on Tuesday May 04, @01:42AM
"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it." -- Upton Sinclair [goodreads.com]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday May 04, @01:45AM
"Hey, let's package regular water [youtu.be] and sell it as something special."
"No, we're going to package and market something that might kill people and sell that instead. What are you, stupid?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 04, @01:51AM
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/02/world/black-scientists-structural-racism-scn-wellness/index.html [cnn.com]