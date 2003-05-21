The lead water technician for Real Water—a Las Vegas-based company that produces "alkalized" bottled water now linked to liver failure cases—testified that he had no relevant experience to be a water technician when he was promoted to the position last August.

Real Water's lead technician, Casey Aiken, 40, is a former vacuum and timeshare salesman who began working for Real Water last June after losing his job as a strip club promoter. According to a taped deposition from late March that was obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Aiken was promoted from his job of loading bottled water onto shipping pallets to the company's lead technician after "a couple hours" of training.

In late November, just a few months after Aiken's promotion, five infants and children who drank the water developed acute non-viral hepatitis, which led to acute liver failure, health officials say. [...] Real Water's branded water was the only common link between the cases.

[...] But according to Aiken's testimony, the company should have been aware of the problem with the water right when it occurred in November. Aiken's own dog developed a liver illness that month after drinking water Aiken brought home from work. The dog recovered after his wife identified the water as the possible source of the illness and told Aiken to stop giving it to him.

[...] "It is crucial that consumers, restaurants, distributors, and retailers not drink, cook with, sell, or serve "Real Water" alkaline water," the FDA said in its latest investigation update. "FDA also advises that this water not be served to pets."