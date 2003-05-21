from the Arm-ageddon dept.
Arm Pioneer: Nvidia's Grace CPU Is Proof That It Will 'Compete Unfairly'
Arm pioneer Hermann Hauser has once again criticized Nvidia's plan to acquire the semiconductor design company, with The Telegraph reporting Sunday that he believes Nvidia is "clearly showing it will compete unfairly" if the deal is approved.
Hauser's concerns reportedly centered on the Grace processor Nvidia announced at GTC 2021. The company's first Arm-based CPU will connect to high-end GPUs via NVLink, which purportedly offers data transfer speeds up to 900 GBps. That's significantly faster than other technologies—it's also exclusively available to Nvidia.
This is why Hauser told The Telegraph that he believes using a proprietary interface like NVLink could end up "locking customers into [Nvidia] products," which "clearly shows that they will compete unfairly with other Arm-based server companies such as Amazon and Fujitsu," rather than retaining Arm's neutrality.
Nvidia-Branded ARM CPUs; UK Trade Union Speaks Out Against Deal
Nvidia's $40 Billion ARM Acquisition: "All but Dead"?
Nvidia Enters the Arms Race with Homegrown "Grace" CPUs
UK Will Investigate Nvidia's $40 Billion Arm Acquisition Attempt
Jensen Huang Says Nvidia-Branded ARM CPUs Are a Possibility
According to comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during a conference call yesterday, we could see Nvidia-branded CPUs in the future, setting the stage for a new level of competition with Intel and AMD.
[...] However, during yesterday's briefing, Timothy Prickett Morgan from TheNextPlatform asked Jensen Huang, "Will you actually take an implementation of something like Neoverse first and make an Nvidia-branded CPU to drive it into the data center? Will you actually make the reference chip for those who just want it and actually help them run it?"
"Well, the first of all you've made an amazing observation, which is all three options are possible," Huang responded, "[...] So now with our backing and Arm's serious backing, the world can stand on that foundation and realize that they can build server CPUs. Now, some people would like to license the cores and build a CPU themselves. Some people may decide to license the cores and ask us to build those CPUs or modify ours."
"It is not possible for one company to build every single version of them," Huang continued, "but we will have the entire network of partners around Arm that can take the architectures we come up with and depending on what's best for them, whether licensing the core, having a semi-custom chip made, or having a chip that we made, any of those any of those options are available. Any of those options are available, we're open for business and we would like the ecosystem to be as rich as possible, with as many options as possible."
Nvidia's US$40 billion deal to buy Arm is all but dead – it's a classic example of geopolitics killing innovation
Under normal circumstances, US tech giant Nvidia's takeover of British chip designer Arm for US$40 billion (£29 billion) would have sailed through without registering beyond the computing industry. Instead, it has made international headlines, with UK and EU monopolies regulators launching an in-depth investigation after outcry from competitors.
In effect, the deal is pretty much dead before it starts. At the heart of this lies a row about technological sovereignty. So what is going on?
[...] The biggest pushback, behind the scenes, actually appears to be from China. Ever since the US blacklisted Huawei and other semiconductor manufacturers in China, Beijing has been obsessed with becoming technically "self-sufficient".
While it works towards this goal, Arm has continued to license its chip architectures to Huawei. Arm claims that its chip technology is of British origin and therefore does not breach the US restrictions on exporting tech to a group of blacklisted Chinese companies. Thanks to this ongoing arrangement, Arm is one of the remaining enablers for China's semiconductor sector to keep pace with the outside world.
See also: ANALYSIS-Nvidia acquisition of Arm throws company into tech spat between U.S. and China
Previously: Nvidia Announces $40 Billion Acquisition of Arm Holdings
Nvidia-Branded ARM CPUs; UK Trade Union Speaks Out Against Deal
Nvidia Enters The Arms Race With Homegrown "Grace" CPUs:
Everything that Nvidia and the market has learned about CPUs in the past decade can be brought to bear in Grace CPUs, and now Nvidia itself is big enough to be the primary contractor for exascale-class machines or at the very least supply the CPU and GPU compute as well as the networking and DPU offload engines to a supplier such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which really doesn't mind making custom variants of its "Shasta" EX supercomputers. And that is precisely what will be happening with the future "Alps" supercomputer going into the Swiss National Supercomputing Center [(CSCS)] in early 2023, featuring a hybrid compute module that has the homegrown Grace Arm server CPU very tightly couple with a future Nvidia GPU accelerator.
[...] CSCS is not alone in getting a Grace-Hopper supercomputer. Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the Department of Energy national labs in the United States, will also be getting a Grace-Hopper system supercomputer system HPE in early 2023.
[...] Nvidia estimates that a Grace-Hopper system will offer 10X the performance on training natural language models, reducing it from one month to three days, and will allow for real-time inference on a 500 billion parameter model on a single node. And on the HPC front, computational fluid dynamics and weather applications are expected to see performance on the Grace-Hopper systems as well. Other HPC applications will no doubt follow.
See also: For Arm-Driven Supercomputing, Nvidia is Right on Time
Intel CEO: 'We Are Playing Offense, Not Defense' In Response To NVIDIA Grace ARM CPU Announcement For Servers
Nvidia's Share Price Dips as UK Goverment Questions $40 Billion Arm Acquisition
The UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport today announced that he is asking the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to investigate the Nvidia-Arm merger because he believes the deal could have national security implications.
CMA has until July 31 to "prepare a report on the competition and national security aspects of the proposed transaction" for the UK Secretary of State. Then it's up to the Secretary to decide if Nvidia's acquisition of Arm will be allowed to proceed.
Previously: Nvidia Considering Acquisition of ARM for Over $32 Billion
Nvidia Announces $40 Billion Acquisition of Arm Holdings
Nvidia-Branded ARM CPUs; UK Trade Union Speaks Out Against Deal
Nvidia's $40 Billion ARM Acquisition: "All but Dead"?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 04, @06:07AM
how is the use of nvlink unfair?
are they forbidding others from making their own am-based derivatives, that use different connections?
if you don't like the fact that nvlink is proprietary, then ask for more sensible legal handling of the ridiculous "intelectual property" concept.
but, unless arm-derivatives are subject to a gpl-like opennness requirement, nvidia is perfectly right to make use of its proprietary tools.
same as apple making use of bsd.