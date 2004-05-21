from the Meteor-showers,-with-your-eyes. dept.
Coming up. The Eta Aquarid meteor shower. You should take in a shower.
Early Thursday morning (May 6), just before dawn begins to light up the eastern sky, we'll have an opportunity to see some of the remnants of the most famous of comets briefly light up the early morning sky.
Halley's Comet made its last pass through the inner solar system in 1986 and is not due back until the summer of 2061. Nonetheless, each time Halley sweeps around the sun, it leaves behind a dusty trail — call it "cosmic litter" — that ends up trailing behind the comet.
And as it turns out, the orbit of Halley's Comet closely approaches the Earth's orbit at two places. One point is in the middle to latter part of October, producing a meteor display known as the Orionids. The other point comes in the early part of May, producing the Eta Aquarids.
Fascinating. Did you know that Mark Twain was born when Halley's passed, and died when it returned?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 04, @08:50PM (2 children)
Star Trek alluded to Mark Twain being more than an average man. So Haley's Comet is actually a spaceship and Mark Twain was the anthropologist that got left behind to study humanity!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 04, @09:12PM
I remembered the Twain story from ages ago, but now I wonder:
Many other people were born around the same time as Twain, in the weeks that Halley's comet was visible. My guess is that at least some of these also died near the next appearance. How would one go about finding the rest of these "coincidental" people?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 04, @09:14PM
That's nothing. Elon Musk was born exactly 15 years before the last visit of Halley's comet. The next passing of Halley's comet is in 2061, at which point he will have been dead for exactly 15 years following the tragic Mars landing accident in which he accidentally entered his BitCoin wallet password instead of the correct landing coordinates. The difference in the number of years between when he was born and the time he died is *exactly* equal to the periodicity of Halley's comet. Do you need more proof that he is non-human?