From Live Science,
A mysterious wake of stars, stirred up by a small galaxy that is set to collide with the Milky Way, could be about to unlock the mysteries of dark matter.
The trail of stars, located outside the star-flecked spiral arms of the Milky Way's central disk in a region called the galactic halo, is being carried along with the cosmic slipstream of a dwarf galaxy in orbit around the Milky Way, according to a new sky map created by astronomers.
The galaxy, called the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), is orbiting some 130,000 light-years away from Earth and stirring up the wake of cosmic material behind it. At first glance, the LMC's trail appears to consist solely of stars, but the researchers know that the stars are just along for the ride. They are suspended inside a far larger, completely invisible presence.
[...] "We think this wake is made up of dark matter, and it drags stars along with it, which is how we can detect it," study co-author Nicolás Garavito-Camargo, a University Arizona doctoral student, said in a statement.
Dark matter's gravitational influence can be observed throughout the universe: It is our galaxy's vital scaffolding, glueing stars and planets to it so they don't fly off as the galaxy spins. Yet, what exactly dark matter is, or how it behaves, remains one of astronomy's greatest mysteries. The researchers are hoping that by studying the wake, they will be able to study the dark matter they believe makes up the vast majority of it.
If the wake's stars are like leaves floating on a dark matter pond, the way that the leaves are disturbed by a boat (in this case, the LMC) can tell us a lot about the pond itself.
"You can imagine that the wake behind a boat will be different if the boat is sailing through water or through honey," said lead author Charlie Conroy, a professor of astronomy at Harvard University. "In this case, the properties of the wake are determined by which dark matter theory we apply."
Journal Reference:
Charlie Conroy, Rohan P. Naidu, Nicolás Garavito-Camargo, et al. All-sky dynamical response of the Galactic halo to the Large Magellanic Cloud, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03385-7)