Do people aged 105 and over live longer because they have more efficient DNA repair?:
Researchers have found that people who live beyond 105 years tend to have a unique genetic background that makes their bodies more efficient at repairing DNA, according to a study published today in eLife.
This is the first time that people with 'extreme longevity' have had their genomes decoded in such detail, providing clues as to why they live so long and manage to avoid age-related diseases.
"Aging is a common risk factor for several chronic diseases and conditions," explains Paolo Garagnani, Associate Professor at the Department of Experimental, Diagnostic and Specialty Medicine, University of Bologna, Italy, and a first author of the study. "We chose to study the genetics of a group of people who lived beyond 105 years old and compare them with a group of younger adults from the same area in Italy, as people in this younger age group tend to avoid many age-related diseases and therefore represent the best example of healthy aging."
[...] "Previous studies showed that DNA repair is one of the mechanisms allowing an extended lifespan across species," says Cristina Giuliani, Senior Assistant Professor at the Laboratory of Molecular Anthropology, Department of Biological, Geological and Environmental Sciences, University of Bologna, and a senior author of the study. "We showed that this is true also within humans, and data suggest that the natural diversity in people reaching the last decades of life are, in part, linked to genetic variability that gives semi-supercentenarians the peculiar capability of efficiently managing cellular damage during their life course."
[...] "This study constitutes the first whole-genome sequencing of extreme longevity at high coverage that allowed us to look at both inherited and naturally occurring genetic changes in older people," says Massimo Delledonne, Full Professor at the University of Verona and a first author of the study.
"Our results suggest that DNA repair mechanisms and a low burden of mutations in specific genes are two central mechanisms that have protected people who have reached extreme longevity from age-related diseases," concludes senior author Claudio Franceschi, Professor Emeritus of Immunology at the University of Bologna.
Journal Reference:
Paolo Garagnani, Julien Marquis, Massimo Delledonne, et al. Whole-genome sequencing analysis of semi-supercentenarians, (DOI: 10.7554/eLife.57849)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 05, @05:59PM
Mutated stem cells either get destroyed, or self-destruct, or produce a cancer; in any case, they cannot be used for what they are necessary for, namely, tissue repair.
The less of their pool is lost to mutation, the longer they can keep patching the body.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday May 05, @06:38PM (1 child)
Yes, I would like an injection of your finest DNA repair kits please. Sign me up. Next stop Highlander ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 05, @06:42PM
Tomorrow you may be required to take it to keep your job.