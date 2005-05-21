from the progress dept.
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2021/05/spacex-gets-500000-starlink-pre-orders-musk-says-it-can-meet-demand/
SpaceX has received more than 500,000 orders for Starlink broadband service, the company said yesterday.
"'To date, over half a million people have placed an order or put down a deposit for Starlink,' SpaceX operations engineer Siva Bharadvaj said during the launch webcast of its 26th Starlink mission," CNBC reported.
SpaceX opened preorders for Starlink satellite service in February and is serving at least 10,000 users in its beta in the US and overseas combined. The preorders required a $99 deposit for service that would be available in the second half of this year. The 500,000 total orders presumably include both US residents and people in other countries; we asked SpaceX for more details and will update this article if we get a response.
https://www.teslarati.com/spacex-opens-starlink-internet-preorders-worldwide/:
SpaceX has quietly opened up preorders around the world for its Starlink internet service, with confirmations already rolling in from across the US, as well as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and others.
People who are outside the current area of availability for the #Starlink Beta can place a $99 deposit to acquire the service once it becomes available in your region – NET mid-to-late 2021, for example.
"Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis." pic.twitter.com/lgEKFTd0V8
— Tyler Gray (@TylerG1998) February 9, 2021
[...] Crucially, Starlink's international rollout is entirely contingent upon a complex, bureaucratic process of regulatory approvals in every single country SpaceX wants to operate in. As of 2021, SpaceX has managed to secure licenses to distribute Starlink internet service in the US, Canada, and United Kingdom, with beta customers already widespread in all three countries.
Work to secure licenses is well underway in Mexico, Germany, Greece, France, Australia, Argentina, and Chile. The process is also in the earlier stages – but already underway – in the Caribbean, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, The Philippines, India, Japan, South Africa, Brazil, and Columbia. Many additional countries are likely in work, as well, but have yet to be confirmed via government filings or officials.
I threw my money at them for a place in line. I'm currently using Hughesnet, which is incredibly slow and unreliable, in preference to my only other option, Comcast, which kept raising our bill $20 per month, per month, to well over $200/mo for basic internet, despite promising every month to fix it on the next bill. They will never get another penny of mine.
Elon Musk: SpaceX will double Starlink's satellite internet speeds in 2021:
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter Monday that his company's satellite internet service, Starlink, will offer speeds close to 300 Mbps later in 2021. That's roughly twice as fast as currently advertised, and would represent a significant step forward for the service as it seeks to deliver high-speed internet to underserved regions across the globe.
[...] Latency, a measure of how long it takes your internet signal to travel to space and back, will also drop to around 20ms this year, Musk added.
[...] Musk went on to reply to another user who asked for a coverage map, telling them that Starlink will cover "most of Earth by end of year, all by next year." From there, Musk said, it's all about "densifying coverage," though he noted that the satellite internet coverage is best suited for regions with low to medium population density.
[...] The $99-per-month service, which also charges $500 as the initial equipment cost, is accepting preorders for customers in parts of Canada, the UK and the northwest US between latitudes 45 and 53 degrees North, as well as other select locations.
SpaceX does not plan to add 'tiered pricing' for Starlink satellite internet service, president says
SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell does not think the company will add "tiered pricing" for its direct-to-consumer Starlink satellite internet service, which is currently offered at $99 a month in limited early access.
"I don't think we're going to do tiered pricing to consumers. We're going to try to keep it as simple as possible and transparent as possible, so right now there are no plans to tier for consumers," Shotwell said, speaking at the Satellite 2021 "LEO Digital Forum" on a virtual panel on Tuesday.
[...] In October, SpaceX began rolling out early Starlink service in a public beta that now extends to customers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany and New Zealand – with service priced at $99 a month in the U.S., in addition to an upfront cost for the equipment needed to connect to the satellites.
[...] Musk's company plans to expand Starlink beyond homes, asking the Federal Communications Commission to widen its connectivity authorization to "moving vehicles," so the service could be used with everything from aircraft to ships to large trucks.
[...] Shotwell said SpaceX has "made great progress on reducing the cost" of the Starlink user terminal, which originally were about $3,000 each. She said the terminals now cost less than $1,500, and SpaceX "just rolled out a new version that saved about $200 off the cost."
See also: SpaceX's Starlink terminal production costs have dropped over 50%, reveals president
Satellite operators weigh strategies to compete against growing Starlink network
SpaceX COO says Starlink is just five launches away from "full global connectivity":
The day before SpaceX aced its eighth Starlink launch in three months, President and COO Gwynne Shotwell implied that the company’s constellation of satellites could achieve “full [global] connectivity” just a handful of months from now.
Speaking at Satellite 2021’s “LEO Digital Forum” on April 6th, Shotwell revealed that SpaceX hopes to cross that milestone a few months after a total of 28 operational Starlink launches have been completed. Around 25 hours after her panel appearance, SpaceX launched its 490th Starlink satellite of the year, more or less wrapping up the first quarter of 2021.
[...] SpaceX’s April 7th Starlink launch and booster landing was the 23rd successful launch of operational ‘v1.0’ satellites since they began flying in November 2019. All told, of the 1383 operational satellites launched by SpaceX in those 17 months, some 1369 are still in orbit, at least 1356 are functioning as expected, and more than 900 have reached their final orbits and are operational. Another 400 appear to be in long-term parking orbits dozens to hundreds of kilometers below their operational 550 km (~340 mi) ceiling, the purpose of which is unclear.
Once the 400-500 satellites now in low parking orbits reach whatever orbital parameters they’re waiting on, it’s unlikely to take more than two or three months for them to boost up to an operational altitude. Starlink-23 added another 60 around 250 km (155 mi).
[...] Given Shotwell’s 28-launch comment and a general idea of SpaceX’s 2021 launch cadence targets, it’s possible to extrapolate to a reasonably accurate timeline for the constellation to reach a point of “full connectivity globally” – albeit with a few caveats.
[...] In other words, barring unprecedented numbers of early satellite failures or unusually long orbit-raising periods, it’s likely that SpaceX will have enough operational satellites – around 1700 – for near-total, uninterrupted Starlink coverage of the inhabited world by the end of Q3 (September) 2021.
That works out to just less than two years from Starlink's very first launch to total world coverage. Granted, this would be the minimum coverage required. Each satellite can only support so many users at one time, so SpaceX will continue launching Starlinks for quite some time to come.
Dishy McFlatface to become "fully mobile," allowing Starlink use away from home:
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expects the Starlink satellite broadband service to be "fully mobile" later in 2021, allowing customers to use the satellite dishes away from home.
"Yeah, should be fully mobile later this year, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion. We need a few more satellite launches to achieve comp[l]ete coverage & some key software upgrades," Musk wrote on Twitter Thursday.
SpaceX revealed a portion of its mobile plans last month when it asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to deploy a modified version of its user terminal to moving vehicles. But while that application is for a not-yet-released version of the terminal with "mountings that allow them to be installed on vehicles, vessels, and aircraft," Musk's comment about Starlink being "fully mobile" later this year was in reference to the standard terminal that has been deployed to beta customers the past few months.
SpaceX Starlink competitor OneWeb misled the FCC, media with false "near-miss" narrative
Back on April 9th, OneWeb went public with claims that SpaceX had mishandled its response to a routine satellite collision avoidance warning from the US military, which monitors the location of satellites and space debris. According to OneWeb government affairs chief Chris McLaughlin, SpaceX disabled an automated system designed to detect and automatically command Starlink satellite collision avoidance maneuvers to let OneWeb move its satellite instead. McLaughlin also stated that "Coordination is the issue – it is not sufficient to say 'I've got an automated system.'"
He also recently criticized the maneuverability of Starlink satellites, claiming that "Starlink's engineers said they couldn't do anything to avoid a collision and switched off the collision avoidance system so OneWeb could maneuver around the Starlink satellite without interference." As it turns out, OneWeb's "near-miss" appears to have been a farce and the company scrambled to promise to retract those statements in an April 20th meeting with the FCC and SpaceX.
OneWeb is preparing to launch 36 satellites on April 26.
Also at Ars Technica and The Independent.
US military wants SpaceX to create a miniature, battery-powered Starlink dish
The US Department of Defense wants to find out if SpaceX can make a miniature, wireless version of the antennas currently used to connect to Starlink satellite internet.
The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) announced its interest in miniaturized Starlink terminals as part of a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) soliciting proposals for dozens of small research and development projects under the US Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. At this stage, just hours after the round of SBIR proposal requests was published, it's unclear if the US military is already coordinating with SpaceX on the topic of human-portable Starlink antennas or if the request is open to proposals from anyone.
Previously: SpaceX COO Says Starlink is Just Five Launches Away from "Full Global Connectivity"
Dishy McFlatface to Become "Fully Mobile," Allowing Starlink Use Away from Home
FCC approves SpaceX change to its Starlink network, a win despite objections from Amazon and others:
The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday approved SpaceX's proposed modification of its Starlink satellite license, a win for Elon Musk's growing broadband network despite objections from competitors including Amazon and Viasat, among others.
"We conclude that grant of the SpaceX Third Modification Application will serve the public interest," the FCC wrote in the order. "Our action will allow SpaceX to implement safety-focused changes to the deployment of its satellite constellation to deliver broadband service throughout the United States, including to those who live in areas underserved or unserved by terrestrial systems."
SpaceX filed the modification request a year ago. The company requested that, after its first 1,584 satellites are in orbit, it change the next 2,814 satellites to an altitude of under 570 km from its previous plan of an altitude above 1,100 km. The FCC's approval comes at a key moment for SpaceX, as the company has nearly 1,400 satellites in orbit and likely would have had to halt its rapid launch campaign without the FCC's authorization.
Starlink's Hard Fought FCC Victory Sees DISH, Amazon Falter Before Body
While Amazon's arguments against the third modification were noteworthy, they were not similarly striking in nature to those raised by DISH Corporation. The television services provider had centered its claims on doubting SpaceX's commitment to using only one satellite to service one geographical area in one frequency, in a parameter referred to as Nco.
Also at Ars Technica and Space News.