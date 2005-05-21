from the maybe-it-lost-its-cool dept.
'Oddball supernova' appears strangely cool before exploding:
A curiously yellow star has caused astrophysicists to reevaluate what's possible within our universe.
Led by Northwestern University, the international team used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope to examine the massive star two-and-a-half years before it exploded into a supernova. At the end of their lives, cool, yellow stars are typically shrouded in hydrogen, which conceals the star's hot, blue interior. But this yellow star, located 35 million lightyears from Earth in the Virgo galaxy cluster, was mysteriously lacking this crucial hydrogen layer at the time of its explosion.
"We haven't seen this scenario before," said Northwestern's Charles Kilpatrick, who led the study. "If a star explodes without hydrogen, it should be extremely blue -- really, really hot. It's almost impossible for a star to be this cool without having hydrogen in its outer layer. We looked at every single stellar model that could explain a star like this, and every single model requires that the star had hydrogen, which, from its supernova, we know it did not. It stretches what's physically possible."
The team describes the peculiar star and its resulting supernova in a new study, which was published today (May 5) in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. In the paper, the researchers hypothesize that, in the years preceding its death, the star might have shed its hydrogen layer or lost it to a nearby companion star.
[...] In the new study, Kilpatrick's team also presents another possibility: A less massive companion star might have stripped away hydrogen from the supernova's progenitor star. The team, however, will not be able to search for the companion star until after the supernova's brightness fades, which could take up to 10 years.
"Unlike it's[sic] normal behavior right after it exploded, the hydrogen interaction revealed it's kind of this oddball supernova," Kilpatrick said. "But it's exceptional that we were able to find its progenitor star in Hubble data. In four or five years, I think we will be able to learn more about what happened."
Journal Reference:
Kilpatrick, Charles D, Drout, Maria R, Auchettl, Katie, et al. cool and inflated progenitor candidate for the Type Ib supernova 2019yvr at 2.6 yr before explosion, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stab838)
