Ikea-like pasta is the Earth-friendly food of the future
Where the trendy mid-century coffee table or cube shelf for records from an Ikea flatpack is a right of passage for many 20-somethings, material scientists have unveiled a way to do the same thing for pasta — making your favorite Italian dish suddenly easier to transport and unexpectedly making it environmentally friendly in the process.
It's something that Carnegie Mellon University's Morphing Matter Lab director Lining Yao says even apply to shapes like macaroni.
"Based on our geometrical calculation, flatly pack macaroni pasta could save more than 60% of the packaging space," Yao tells Inverse. "Because more than half of the food packaging space, in this case, is used to pack air."
In a new study, Yao and her team demonstrate how to construct flat-packed pasta that can twist and contort into a myriad of pasta shapes — from spirals to cones — in just a matter of seconds. The secret sauce? Just a few strategically imprinted grooves on the pasta itself.
More than just a Spy Kids or Star Trek-esque way to transform our favorite foods, Yao says it's also a way to streamline the manufacturing process and reduce a different kind of food waste: wasted space.
The research, accompanied by a delightful video and images of flat pasta's springing to attention, was published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 06, @11:45AM
Of course now it's pasta, but the real application is of course other materials.
From a culinairy point of view, the question is if this is an improvement. Fresh made pasta always tastes better than the dried stuff from the supermarket, and even with that there are many grades of quality in taste and texture. The funny thing with pasta is that it can change taste with its shape*. I would not be surprised that these "strategically imprinted grooves" change its taste.
*) The shape itself has a minor contribution to that, it's more an additive effect when combined with the pasta sauce used.
OTOH, they should tell them about wasted space in a bag of chips/crisps.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday May 06, @11:49AM
Someone should go and talk to the idiots at the marketing department. They don't want small boxes. They want the boxes to take up shelf-space so you can see their brand and all that jazz. That is more important then wasted space in their mind. The cost reduction and saving for the company would have to be massive for them to even bother to implement this. There are a lot of these product that saves space or material etc but they don't get implemented cause it's to expensive to change so it would eat up whatever $ savings there are. Not to mention that it won't be any savings for the customer anyways. That said for anyone not in marketing I guess it's great news. But it's doubtful we'll see much more of this then as a research paper.