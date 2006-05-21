Many consumers misinterpret food date labels, yet use them with confidence:
Philadelphia, May 6, 2021 - Misunderstanding food date labeling is common and educational communications are needed to improve consumer understanding, according to a new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier.
Does it mean "spoiled - throw it out," or "might not taste as good as it could anymore?" Food date labels (e.g., "USE By August 16") can play an important role in helping consumers make informed decisions about food, and ultimately prevent unsafe consumption and waste of food. Researchers surveyed 2,607 adults in the United States to assess consumer understanding of the streamlined 2-date labeling system and explore the relative effectiveness of educational messages in increasing understanding.
"Our study showed that an overwhelming majority of consumers say that they use food date labels to make decisions about food and say they know what the labels mean," said Catherine Turvey, MPH, Department of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences, Milken Institute School of Public Health, The George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA. "Despite confidently using date labels, many consumers misinterpreted the labels and continued to misunderstand even after reading educational messaging that explained the labels' meaning."
Less than half (46 percent) of study respondents knew that the "BEST If Used By" label specifically indicates that food quality may deteriorate after the date on the label. Less than one-quarter (24 percent) of study respondents knew that the "USE By" label means that food is not safe to eat after the date on the label.
How could this be improved? "Best by ${date1}; Discard after ${date2}"?
You can bet that the misleading labelling, and in particular the lack of "Discard after" labelling, was adopted after extensive market research showing that more informative labelling would affect sales and/or consumer confidence in the product.
If there was a legal way to make it even more misleading, the companies would be using that instead.
growing up in romania my parents always referred to "expiration date", which means "after this date, it's bad/toxic or similar".
as long as I can remember, I saw labels with "EXP DDMMYYYY" on them, in romania or other EU countries once I started travelling (note: date formats actually vary by item type, country, and what the printers fancy).
in the US I never processed the word before the date, because in my head that's always "expiration date". when we did pay attention to what was written, i.e. "sell by" or something, we immediately thought of US marketing people, and decided that "sell by" is just the weakest version of "expiration date" that the legal department could agree with.
I guess "expired" is a common enough word in the english language that people will understand it's bad.
USE by and BEST by have always seemed self explanatory to me, as hard and soft meanings of discard/bad and check/careful. With provision on things like medicine: always bad after a date (chemically changing). Maybe they just had better education around here. The medicine thing was from someone with pharma training tho.
Never did like Expiration, seems weaker word, in that it could have been artificially or arbitrarily chosen exactly to generate more sales.
Trouble is these days, even things like fruit and veggies get weird shelf life, depending on where and how they are stored. Is so weird to compare say berries bought at a farm gate (taste outa sight, but rotting within days) and those weird ones from a good shop, that stay curiously firm and stable nearly a week after buying (even if they never had any true flavour). Got some kiwi fruit the other day that never softened over 5 days in a bowl on the counter, and were bloody horrible to eat (very hard pith)
What with all the global sourcing and packaging, is important to mandate clear labelling of ingredients and when the product is less nice versus bad for you. For that, i do agree to prefer Discard to replace Use, but not sure there is a better alternate for Best.
I only consider food date labels as tools for comparing when different food items have been manufactured.
For example, if a loaf of bread is labeled "MAY-04" and another one "MAY-11" then I know the latter one is fresher than the former, therefore that's the one I'll take.
bread from 2011 is as bad as bread from 2004.