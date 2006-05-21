Deutsche Welle (DW) is reporting on a historical reenactment, of sorts, on a large scale. Since 1997 the Guédelon castle about 10km from the village of Treigny, France has been in the process of being built using exclusively methods and materials like those used in the Middle Ages. Stones are quarried, shaped, and laid by hand. Nails wrought in smithies on site, along with all metal tools. Paints are mixed from traditional materials, and so on. Even after almost 25 years of progress, the completion of the 13th century style castle is still a long ways off and estimated to be in 2030.

The construction of Guédelon is an enormous undertaking – but it is worth it as the project also pursues a scientific goal. Historians and archaeologists were as involved from the beginning as the architects who designed the structure. Through the construction, many long-forgotten techniques have been rediscovered. The numerous tourists who visit the building site can literally immerse themselves in the world of the Middle Ages here. The admission fees they pay chiefly finances the ambitious plans of the initiators. And if you want to make a physical contribution, you can sign on at Guédelon as a voluntary helper for a couple of days – and thus play your own small part in the largest medieval castle building project in Europe.

About 300k people visit Guédelon castle each year. Those who wish to volunteer have the option of being put to work for a few days.

[Deutsche Welle has a 10m46s video of Euromaxx reporter Hendrik Welling's participation in building the castle.--martyb.]

[The Youtube channel Absolute History has a 5 part series on this project:

Quite interesting really. - fnord666]