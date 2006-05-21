U.S. backs waiving patent protections for Covid vaccines, citing global health crisis:
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it supports waiving intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines, as countries struggle to manufacture the life-saving doses.
"This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures. The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines," United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai wrote in a statement.
"As our vaccine supply for the American people is secured, the Administration will continue to ramp up its efforts — working with the private sector and all possible partners — to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution. It will also work to increase the raw materials needed to produce those vaccines," the statement added.
[...] Stocks of major pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines, including Moderna, BioNTech and Pfizer, dropped sharply after news of the potentialwaivers first broke. Pfizer ended its trading day flat, while Moderna lost 6.1%; Johnson & Johnson shed a modest 0.4%.
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America expressed pointed opposition to the Biden administration's support for waiving IP protections. The trade group's members include vaccine makers such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
[...] World Trade Organization leaders reportedly urged member nations this week to quickly hash out the details of an agreement to temporarily ease the rules protecting intellectual property behind coronavirus vaccines. The waiver, proposed by South Africa and India, could remove obstacles to ramping up the production of vaccines in developing countries.
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Friday May 07, @02:43AM
Vox had something not obviously bogus:
https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/22419842/vaccine-patents-biden-pfizer-moderna-johnson-astrazeneca [vox.com]
Even if, right now, we're limited by raw material and equipment production, that's going to change over the years. Yes, years. There are estimates it may be 2023 before we get most of the world vaccinated. By then, production capacity for generics could likely be online and could come in handy.
Some data points that suggest we're not patent-constrained right now:
1. Moderna said in October they would not enforce their patents. Nobody is making a generic mRNA-1273 yet.
2. Places that don't care much or at all about IP are not producing knockoff vaccines despite the demand and their own needs.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday May 07, @02:59AM
It took a lot of pressure.
Whatever... even in the summary we see the pearl clutching over the stock price.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM