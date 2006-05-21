from the linux-users-everywhere-rejoice!-not-all-at-once dept.
Microsoft Edge For Linux Is Closer To Stable Release
Microsoft Edge for Linux is set to launch in the stable channel later this year. Ahead of the big announcement, a beta version of the browser is now available for download.
These days, Microsoft Edge is no longer exclusive to Windows 10. It has been built from the ground up and it was released for all platforms last year. In October 2020, the Software giant announced the first Edge Dev build for Linux. Since then, the company has been updating the browser every week with new features and bug fixes.
Microsoft announced that Edge Beta is now available for Linux as .deb and .rpm packages for Ubuntu / Debian and Fedora / openSUSE. The beta brings the new features and tools for users as the tech giant looks to claw back market share from rivals like Chrome and Firefox.
[...] If everything goes according to the plan, the first stable build of Microsoft Edge Linux could be released later this year.
I must compliment Microsoft on changing the Edge browser icon to a swirl. (See logo on TFA) It reminds me of flushing.
(Score: 2) by Socrastotle on Friday May 07, @05:11AM (2 children)
Is this like a tech demo or what? I just don't understand. The market demand for Microsoft Edge on Linux is probably going to comprise pretty much the loved ones of those who developed it and don't want feel like they've spent the past x months/years doing something nobody will ever use. Granted, I think another new rendering engine is a great thing, maybe better headless support? But still...
Seems like it'd make a million times more sense to get Visual Studio running for Linux. Huge demand, and something that might actually start building some greater mindshare for Microsoft products among Linux users, though granted that's in part because you'd be cannibalizing yourself with reluctant Windows users being tied to such only because of Visual Studio.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 07, @05:18AM
It's not even a tech demo, for anyone with even moderate knowledge. We already have Chromium, Iridium, SRWare Iron, Vivaldi, and Opera running on Linux. Did I miss any of the Chrome-likes? Doesn't matter, it's been done and done again.
So, Edge is just a rebranded Chrome, with some very special Microsoft malware embedded in it. If it's a tech demo, then they are demoing years-old tech.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday May 07, @05:28AM
Maybe some developers at a tech conference had a few too many drinks at the bar afterwards and one of them decided to make it out of spite?
Then he made the mistake of mentioning it to middle management and, well...it got a bit out of control.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday May 07, @05:36AM (1 child)
Just give me a stable way to run classic Firefox extensions in a browser that's nominally up-to-date securitywise, dammit!
After updating my Pale Moon install yesterday, I was rudely surprised to find out that apparently in the latest version as of a few days ago, PM has jettisoned support for classic Firefox extensions. Welp, I guess that means I really have no reason to keep using the browser...(not that I used it much anymore anyway, other than ripping video files for download).
(Score: 4, Interesting) by linuxrocks123 on Friday May 07, @05:53AM
<em:targetApplication><!-- Pale Moon -->
<Description>
<em:id>{8de7fcbb-c55c-4fbe-bfc5-fc555c87dbc4}</em:id>
<em:minVersion>28.0</em:minVersion>
<em:maxVersion>99.*</em:maxVersion>
</Description>
</em:targetApplication>
Create a new .xpi file by zipping the modified extension back up. Now it'll work. How long will it keep working? Dunno. But it'll work for now.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 07, @05:55AM
