Microsoft Edge for Linux is set to launch in the stable channel later this year. Ahead of the big announcement, a beta version of the browser is now available for download.

These days, Microsoft Edge is no longer exclusive to Windows 10. It has been built from the ground up and it was released for all platforms last year. In October 2020, the Software giant announced the first Edge Dev build for Linux. Since then, the company has been updating the browser every week with new features and bug fixes.

Microsoft announced that Edge Beta is now available for Linux as .deb and .rpm packages for Ubuntu / Debian and Fedora / openSUSE. The beta brings the new features and tools for users as the tech giant looks to claw back market share from rivals like Chrome and Firefox.

[...] If everything goes according to the plan, the first stable build of Microsoft Edge Linux could be released later this year.