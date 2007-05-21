Children make up 26% of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado:
Children make up more than a quarter of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado, bolstered by the spread of more-contagious variants and in-person school activities.
In Colorado, children between 0 to 19 account for 26.4% of all cases reported the week of April 25, according to state data. Overall, children make up 16.57% of all infections in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Dr. Sean O'Leary, a pediatrician and professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, said highly transmissible variants, the lack of vaccine for kids and loosened COVID-19 restrictions are contributing to the numbers.
"Kids under 16 right now are not eligible for vaccination so that's a group that is completely prone to getting infected at this point," O'Leary told ABC News.
The state has reported the presence of four variants with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing that 49% of confirmed cases, regardless of age, are the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom.
Children in the state returned to in-person learning at the beginning of the 2020 academic year, though most with masks and social distancing.
[...] The fact that children are not eligible for the vaccine is another reason behind the spread. Currently, no authorized vaccine is available for those 16 and older.
Pfizer-BioNtech requested the Food and Drug Administration authorize its vaccine for children between 12 to 15 in late March. The FDA is projected to authorize the vaccine for that age group by next week.
And it's not just Colorado where children are increasingly getting the virus.
Children now make up 22% of recent COVID-19 cases in the nation, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association report.
(Score: 3, Informative) by stretch611 on Friday May 07, @09:00PM
I believe that you mean "under 16."
Prior to 2020, people without symptoms of illness were never referred to as "cases".
>Children now make up 22% of recent COVID-19 cases in the nation
Let's say we have 1000. 900 of them are adults, 100 of them are children. 10% are children.
Now let's say the number of people decreases by 900 adults because all the adults are vaccinated. 100% are now children. OMG!!! The percentage of infected children grew 10x!!! OMG!!! The percentage of children grew by 10000%!!! Be very afraid.
I'm as pro vaccine as it gets. I got mine before most people, as I work for a hospital and while being a nerd, am a frontline worker. I've watched idiots die from covid while screaming it's a liberal hoax.
Children are not at risk. At all. Yes, there are a couple of children that died. Well, about 250 that did. In the US. Since covid started. And Zero in my hospital.
Yes, children can infect and kill adults. Well, good thing that adults can now be vaccinated and not worry about that.
Now, here's an article to counter my viewpoint:
https://www.paho.org/en/news/5-5-2021-hospitalizations-and-deaths-younger-people-soar-due-covid-19-paho-director-reports [paho.org]
there are many like it. what they do is lump the children in with everyone under 40.
But let's get back to the article. We're all panicking about Colorado, right. "Colorado where children are increasingly getting the virus" - in fact the article words it like "Colorado is the worst, but others are bad too."
Colorado:
34 covid cases of people under 19 per 100k population. zero hospitalizations, zero deaths. Yes, they're a higher percentage now. Because the total is less, because the adults are getting vaccinated. Good thing a percentage doesn't die, because it's not a thing that can die - a person is a thing that dies. And none did. So... Let's panick. Let's panic about zero deaths and zero risk.
>Kids under 16 right now are not eligible for vaccination
Umm, yeah, good idea. Let's not test a fast-tracked vaccine on bodies that are still developing, to prevent them from getting a disease they are less at risk from than a mild cold.
Fully support vaccines - all adults who don't get one are dumb rednecks who think science is political, because they're too dumb to understand science, too dumb to tie their shoelaces, and too dumb to realize they're dumb - so they think they're smart. But then there's this complete bs - like these articles. And that ladies and gentlemen, is why people say the right and the left is the same. Because blatant lying, propaganda, and faggots - gay or straight, have nothing to do with political parties. Shit is shit. And all we can do is flush that shit and laugh at the person whose diaper it's in.
