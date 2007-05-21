Linux is everywhere, even on Mars, but if there's one home appliance I did not expect to find the open-source operating system, it would have been the microwave oven. But Farberware thinks differently and launched the FM11VABK microwave oven running Linux on a Rockchip RK3308 quad-core Cortex-A35 processor to handle Sensory's TrulyHandsfree voice stack enable voice-assistant features on the Linux microwave oven.

I don't think I need to go through the full specs of the 1,100 Watts microwave oven and I'll focus on the voice assistant instead. People who worry about connecting everything to the Internet will be glad to know Farberware FM11VABK does not require an Internet connection or a mobile app for control. Everything is processed locally through TrulyHandsfree technology without sacrificing privacy, and with faster response times.