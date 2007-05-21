from the fish-and-chips dept.
Microwave oven runs Linux on Rockchip RK3308 for voice control
Linux is everywhere, even on Mars, but if there's one home appliance I did not expect to find the open-source operating system, it would have been the microwave oven. But Farberware thinks differently and launched the FM11VABK microwave oven running Linux on a Rockchip RK3308 quad-core Cortex-A35 processor to handle Sensory's TrulyHandsfree voice stack enable voice-assistant features on the Linux microwave oven.
I don't think I need to go through the full specs of the 1,100 Watts microwave oven and I'll focus on the voice assistant instead. People who worry about connecting everything to the Internet will be glad to know Farberware FM11VABK does not require an Internet connection or a mobile app for control. Everything is processed locally through TrulyHandsfree technology without sacrificing privacy, and with faster response times.
Also at audioXpress.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 08, @12:12AM
netbsd was used on toasters. beat that, linux.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday May 08, @12:18AM (3 children)
Back in 2000 (that's an easy job to correlate with an internal timestamp) I worked for a consulting firm. One of the contracts was to put internet into a washer/dryer set, and a vacuum cleaner (Electrolux, if memory serves.). I always wondered why, but had long since learned I sucked at predicting markets (see side note).
At the time my team was trying to build a doohickey that hung under a kitchen counter and and had a flip down screen that provided internet, a DVD/CD player, music, video, and most importantly recipe info over the internet. The focus was on displaying recipes to the home cook. The client was the guy who made the George Foreman grill a huge success. We had a $999 price target. But the music had to be hi fi, with the required speakers, and I don't remember what else.
We couldn't get the BOM (Bill Of Materials) under $999. I learned a lot about how pissy the MPAA gets about unencrypted video at any point between the DVD drive and the screen (hint: they get very pissy). I also learned how hard it was to do closed captioning without spending a couple grand for the official spec. My Mother in Law was hard of hearing and always had CC on. I worked in my off hours to get CC working on that device, got to maybe 90% accuracy. Which sounds good but really sucked in practice.
Long story long (sorry), I asked the team why they were putting internet on Washers, Dryers, and vacuum cleaners. They said "cuz the client paid us to".
Oh yeah, why I suck at marketing. 2004 (close to) CTIA conference in New Orleans. Lots of companies showing off customizable ringtones. I blew them off. A couple companies who, if you send them the outer plastic parts of your phone, would print any pic you wanted on them and mail them back to you. You had to disassemble your phone, and reassemble your phone with the parts they mailed you.
No brainer, I thought. Those ringtones sound like shit, and people want pix of their kids on their phones.
Problem was, I'd spent the last 6 months taking cellphones apart every day. It was no big deal.
I failed to realize that finding the hidden screw that made cellphone disassembly possible was not something the average consumer would want to do.
Having a big nose is no reason to not wear a mask. I mean, I still wear underwear....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 08, @12:23AM (1 child)
-1 rambling, unclear storyline, would not read again
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 08, @12:27AM
tldr; old guy rambles about life before Rust.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday May 08, @12:32AM
