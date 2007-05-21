Stories
Ethereum Passes $3,500, Makes 27-Year-Old Founder a Billionaire

posted by martyb on Saturday May 08, @02:12AM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Ethereum passes $3,500, makes 27-year-old founder a billionaire:

Most cryptocurrency headlines this year have followed Bitcoin and Dogecoin, but May might be Ethereum's month. The cryptocurrency, which is more widely used than Bitcoin, hit $3,000 for the first time on Sunday, before passing $3,500 on Thursday. One year ago each token was worth $211.

The Ethereum blockchain was founded in 2013 by Canadian-Russian programmer Vitalik Buterin when he was just 19 years old.  Buterin has over 333,000 Ether tokens -- it's possible to see other traders' portfolios if you have their wallet address -- which at the current price values his holdings at over $1.1 billion.

[...] The cryptocurrency now has a marketcap of over $400 billion. It's been growing rapidly over the past year, mostly over anticipation for its relaunch as Ether 2.0, but this latest rally is tied to news last week that the European Investment Bank issued $120 million (€100 million) in bonds using Ethereum blockchain. DogeCoin also hit a new high of nearly 70 cents this week following its listing on eToro.

