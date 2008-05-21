The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has awarded Engie Renewables up to $42.5 million towards a 10 megawatt (MW) electrolyser project which would produce hydrogen in Yara Pilbara Fertiliser's existing ammonia facility in Karratha in Western Australia.

Further south, at Warradarge in WA's Mid West, ATCO has won up to $28.7 million towards a 10 MW electrolyser for gas blending at its Clean Energy Innovation Park.

Australian Gas Networks Limited (AGIG) was set to receive up to $32.1 million towards a 10 MW electrolyser for gas blending at AGIG's Murray Valley Hydrogen Park in Wodonga, Victoria.

While all of the electrolysers would produce green hydrogen, the type preferred by environmentalists, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said the ATCO and AGIG produced hydrogen would eventually be blended with non-renewable liquefied natural gas.

"The key here is for us to build the infrastructure and to get the R & D [Research and Development] done so we can get the costs down, we can provide the supporting infrastructure and then the private sector can invest on the back of that."