IBM 2nm chip breakthrough claims more power with less energy:
IBM says it has made a significant breakthrough in computer processors by creating a 2nm chip in its test lab.
[...] IBM claims its test chip can improve performance by 45% over current 7nm commercially available products.
It is also more energy efficient - using 75% less energy to match current performance, IBM said.
It claims the tech could "quadruple" mobile phone battery life, and phones might only need to be charged every four days.
[...] IBM says its 2nm process can cram 50 billion transistors into "a chip the size of a fingernail" - up from 30 billion when it announced its 5nm breakthrough in 2017.
The end result should be another performance bump for computers in the coming years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 08, @09:30PM (1 child)
A better way to make the battery last longer would be to reduce the demands of the screen, which uses most of the power.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday May 08, @09:43PM
MicroLED [wikipedia.org] should help there.
In the meantime, dynamic refresh displays can reduce the refresh rate to 10 Hz, maybe as low as 1 Hz, when static content is being displayed:
https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-display-commercializes-new-variable-refresh-rate-technology-for-increasing-smartphone-power-savings-galaxy-note20/ [samsung.com]
https://www.slashgear.com/galaxy-note-20-ultra-adaptive-frequency-screen-can-drop-to-10hz-to-save-power-12633091/ [slashgear.com]
https://wccftech.com/samsung-making-apple-iphone-13-pro-max-ltpo-oled-h1-2021/ [wccftech.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 08, @09:30PM
》 It claims the tech could "quadruple" mobile phone battery life, and phones might only need to be charged every four days.
You could accomplish the same goal by uninventing Javascript.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday May 08, @09:36PM (1 child)
Obviously, 2nm is "2nm". No feature is actually nearly 2nm.
The fingernail measurement is dumb. AnandTech [anandtech.com] came up with a transistor density of about 333 million mm2. TSMC might be able to get close to that on their "3nm" node (292.2 million/mm2), which is notable because that node will continue to use FinFET. TSMC will transition to gate-all-around FETs at "2nm". 450-500 million/mm2 on that node?
I'm interested in how these performance improvements will go. 45% performance improvement compared to "7nm"? Are they implying we will see something like 7 GHz at the same power consumption? But the density and power efficiency benefits will be real. By the end of traditional scaling, we could see up to 32 CPU cores in the die area currently taken up by 8 cores.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 08, @09:48PM
You're missing the point.
The whole point is to imply all of those things without claiming them. Yes 45% faster, yes 4 days battery, yes better apps. But no, no. None of those things.