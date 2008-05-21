Stories
IBM 2nm Chip Breakthrough Claims More Power With Less Energy

IBM 2nm chip breakthrough claims more power with less energy:

IBM says it has made a significant breakthrough in computer processors by creating a 2nm chip in its test lab.

[...] IBM claims its test chip can improve performance by 45% over current 7nm commercially available products.

It is also more energy efficient - using 75% less energy to match current performance, IBM said.

It claims the tech could "quadruple" mobile phone battery life, and phones might only need to be charged every four days.

[...] IBM says its 2nm process can cram 50 billion transistors into "a chip the size of a fingernail" - up from 30 billion when it announced its 5nm breakthrough in 2017.

The end result should be another performance bump for computers in the coming years.

