"For the first time, a spacecraft on another planet has recorded the sounds of a separate spacecraft." That's quite a statement NASA dropped on Friday.

The Perseverance rover on Mars used its audio recording capability to capture the sound of the Ingenuity helicopter in flight across the red planet. What does a helicopter on Mars sound like? A gentle hum.

NASA added the audio to video footage of the rotorcraft's ambitious fourth flight, which took place on April 30.