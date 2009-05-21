Stories
Colonial Pipeline Co. Hit by "Cybersecurity Attack"

takyon writes:

Cybersecurity Attack Shuts Down A Top U.S. Gasoline Pipeline

A cybersecurity attack has shut down one of the largest refined products pipelines in the United States, and a security analyst said it shows that "core elements of our national infrastructure" remain vulnerable to cyberattack.

The attack hit Colonial Pipeline, which carries gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Texas to New York and moves about 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast.

In a statement late Friday, Colonial Pipeline said it was "the victim of a cybersecurity attack" though the company didn't say who launched the attack or what the motives were.

