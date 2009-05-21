NASA criticizes China after rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean
NASA denounced China for "failing to meet responsible standards" after debris from an uncontrolled rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere late Saturday evening.
Chinese state media, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, reported that the debris landed in the Indian Ocean, west of the Maldives, according to Reuters.
Most of the debris burned up in the atmosphere, the office added.
U.S. Space Command confirmed the rocket's reentry on Sunday but said it was "unknown" if the debris touched down on land or water.
In a statement on Saturday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson criticized Beijing, writing that it is "critical" for China and other countries to "act responsibly and transparently in space."
Huge rocket looks set for uncontrolled reentry following Chinese space station launch - SpaceNews:
China launched the first module for its space station into orbit late Wednesday, but the mission launcher also reached orbit and is slowly and unpredictably heading back to Earth.
The Long March 5B, a variant of China's largest rocket, successfully launched the 22.5-metric-ton Tianhe module from Wenchang Thursday local time. Tianhe separated from the core stage of the launcher after 492 seconds of flight, directly entering its planned initial orbit.
Designed specifically to launch space station modules into low Earth orbit, the Long March 5B uniquely uses a core stage and four side boosters to place its payload directly into low Earth orbit.
However this core stage is now also in orbit and is likely to make an uncontrolled reentry over the next days or week as growing interaction with the atmosphere drags it to Earth. If so, it will be one of the largest instances of uncontrolled reentry of a spacecraft and could potentially land on an inhabited area.
Most expendable rocket first stages do not reach orbital velocity and reenter the atmosphere and land in a pre-defined reentry zone. Some other larger, second stages perform deorbit burns to lower altitude to reduce time in orbit and lower chances of collisions with other spacecraft or to immediately reenter the atmosphere.
UPDATE 2: (2021-05-09 04:07:23 UTC)
China Says Debris From Its Rocket Landed Near Maldives:
Debris from a large Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives early Sunday morning, China’s space administration announced.
It said most of the debris had burned up on re-entry, but it did not specify whether what remained had landed in the ocean or on one of the Maldives’s 1,192 islands.
[...] China’s space administration announced that the debris had entered the earth’s atmosphere over the Mediterranean before flying over the Middle East and coming down near the Maldives, south of India. People in Israel and Oman reported sightings of the rocket on social media.
UPDATE 1: (2021-05-08 18:26:51 UTC)
