NASA denounced China for "failing to meet responsible standards" after debris from an uncontrolled rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere late Saturday evening.

Chinese state media, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, reported that the debris landed in the Indian Ocean, west of the Maldives, according to Reuters.

Most of the debris burned up in the atmosphere, the office added.

U.S. Space Command confirmed the rocket's reentry on Sunday but said it was "unknown" if the debris touched down on land or water.

In a statement on Saturday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson criticized Beijing, writing that it is "critical" for China and other countries to "act responsibly and transparently in space."