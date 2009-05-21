Kentucky Derby Winner Fails Drug Test, Renewing Scrutiny For Trainer Bob Baffert
Medina Spirit, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, has failed a drug test. It is the latest of a long line of drug test failures by trainer Bob Baffert's horses.
Baffert, who had celebrated a record seventh Derby victory, disclosed the positive test at a press conference Sunday at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Ky. He denied any wrongdoing and indicated that the horse had never knowingly been treated with betamethasone, the steroid for which it tested positive.
"I got the biggest gut-punch in racing, for something I didn't do," Baffert said.
If Medina Spirit fails a second test on a second sample, also collected at the time of the race, the horse will be disqualified from the Derby and its $1.86 million in winnings forfeited. Baffert will have a chance to appeal the case, which could take months to adjudicate.
Following the news, Churchill Downs — the site of the Kentucky Derby — has banned Baffert from entering horses in any event at the racetrack.
Related: Dog Doping at the Iditarod
Related Stories
Several dogs from one of the top twenty finishing teams at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race failed a drug test:
It's not your ordinary sports doping scandal: some dogs who mushed this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race have tested positive for the opioid pain reliever Tramadol, the event's governing board said Wednesday.
The Iditarod Trail Committee Board of Directors, which oversees the nearly 1,000-mile race, says that when dogs were tested six hours after finishing in Nome, Alaska, in March, several from one team came back positive for the drug. It is the first-ever positive result since Iditarod testing for prohibited substances began in 1994, officials said.
The Board announced last week that "a prohibited substance" had been found in some of the dogs. The latest information clarifies that it was Tramadol. The Associated Press reports that investigators estimate the drug could have been administered up to 15 hours before the test.
The rules will be changed to require mushers to prove that they did not intentionally administer drugs to their dogs in the case of a positive test. Currently, race officials are required to prove that the doping was intentional.
Also at The Guardian and DW.
See Also: Routine On U.S. Racetracks, Horse Doping Is Banned In Europe
Report: Horsemen Keeping Tabs On Development Of New Human Drugs
Doped up greyhounds add to the disgrace dogging parimutuels in Florida