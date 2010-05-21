Stories
Microplastics Found in Europe’s Largest Ice Cap

posted by chromas on Monday May 10, @11:33AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the I-don't-like-microplastic—it's-coarse-and-rough-and-irritating-and-it-gets-everywhere dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

SciTechDaily:

In a recent article in Sustainability, scientists from Reykjavik University (RU), the University of Gothenburg, and the Icelandic Meteorological Office describe their finding of microplastic in a remote and pristine area of Vatnajokull glacier in Iceland, Europe’s largest ice cap. Microplastics may affect the melting and rheological behavior of glaciers, thus influencing the future meltwater contribution to the oceans and rising sea levels.

This is the first time that the finding of microplastic in the Vatnajökull glacier is described. The group visualized and identified microplastic particles of various sizes and materials by optical microscopy and μ-Raman spectroscopy.

Journal Reference:
Hlynur Stefánsson, Mark Peternell, Matthias Konrad-Schmolke, et al. Microplastics in Glaciers: First Results from the Vatnajökull Ice Cap, Sustainability (DOI: 10.3390/su13084183)

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday May 10, @11:57AM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 10, @11:57AM (#1148137) Homepage Journal

    Microplastics may affect the melting and rheological behavior of glaciers, thus influencing the future meltwater contribution to the oceans and rising sea levels.

    Microplastics are a problem for known reasons. The gratuitous addition of AGW is irritating. They "may affect" - sure, but these guys have zero idea - heck, for all they know, the microplastics will prevent melting.

    It's absolutely tiresome, the way that everyone has to mention AGW, whether or not it is relevant. Hey, I'm going to drink a beer this evening - warning, this may affect rising sea levels and global warming.

