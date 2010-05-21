TiVo will ditch Android TV HDMI streaming dongles in favor of integrating its software directly into smart TVs:
Last May, TiVo attempted to muscle in on Roku and Amazon with an HDMI streaming dongle of its own — the $70 TiVo Stream 4K, which traded in the company's traditional live TV + DVR functionality for the likes of Sling TV, Netflix, HBO and YouTube. It now appears that attempt was so unsuccessful, the company's planning to abandon its Android TV dongle efforts entirely.
Xperi Holdings CEO Jon Kirchner explained in an earnings call (via Zatz Not Funny) that it no longer feels it can compete using Android TV — the company likes to think its differentiator is a content guide that surfaces and lets you search for shows and movies across a variety of apps, but now that Google's already baked something like that into its new "Google TV" layer on top of Android TV and sells it for just $50, TiVo doesn't see much of a future there.
Meanwhile, Google has essentially backdoored its YouTube TV subscription service onto the Roku streaming platform:
A week after their broken-down negotiations spilled into the public, Google and Roku still haven't been able to reach a deal to renew YouTube TV's presence on the huge streaming platform. But Google has come up with something of a workaround in the meantime: it's going to let people access YouTube TV directly from the main YouTube app.
[...] In essence, Google has basically stuffed the YouTube TV app into YouTube itself, a solution that seems unlikely to make Roku very happy. Google says it's "still working to come to an agreement with Roku to ensure continued access to YouTube TV for our mutual customers," and it notes the YouTube TV app remains usable for those who already have it installed.
But in the event that things totally fall apart, Google says it's "in discussions with other partners to secure free streaming devices in case YouTube TV members face any access issues on Roku." A Google spokesperson told The Verge that this workaround is only for consumption of YouTube TV; customers cannot sign up for new subscriptions through the YouTube app at this time.
On Friday afternoon, Roku responded to Google's latest move by calling the company "an unchecked monopolist." Roku also criticized Google's decision to bundle the services together as an example of its "predatory business practices."
Also at 9to5Google and Gizmodo.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Monday May 10, @05:07PM
I've used Roku in the past and it is convenient, but it is full of adverts and requires each site to build an app. Now I have an Intel NUC running Linux Mint. Not as easy to navigate as a dedicated OS, but I don't have to deal with app negations like this.