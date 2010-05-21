from the You've-got-mail! dept.
royal mail deliveries by drone trial:
The University of Southampton has worked with Royal Mail on a trial of fully autonomous scheduled drone flights. The trial will see the Company use Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) flights to deliver Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), COVID testing kits and other mail to the Isles of Scilly.
The Government-funded project, which has been developed in partnership with DronePrep, Skyports, Consortiq Limited, Excalibur Healthcare Services and Windracers Limited, will initially have a particular focus on helping to fight the pandemic by delivering crucial PPE and testing kits to the islands' most vulnerable and remote communities.
Mail will be flown to the islands' airport in St. Mary's by the twin-engine Windracers ULTRA which was designed and built by engineers at the University of Southampton, led by Professor Jim Scanlan. The ULTRA can carry up to 100kg worth of mail at a time – equivalent to a typical delivery round.
In the latest trials, staff from the University of Southampton with Windracers will oversee the flight from mobile control centres on the mainland and at St Marys. The route that the UAV takes involves being roughly 70 miles out of sight before it reaches its destination.
Ahead of the first flights, Tom Cherrett, Professor of Logistics and Transport Management at the University of Southampton, led a team testing the impact that vibrations from the drone could have on the cargo to determine the best way to make deliveries without causing any damage.
Professor Scanlan said, "The ULTRA is the ideal vehicle to complement existing ways to transport mail to the Isles. It can fly at up to one hundred miles an hour so it can get there quickly; it can also operate in poor weather conditions and is not dependent on tides."
