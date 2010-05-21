Microsoft has pulled an AMD driver from Windows Update after numerous people reported that it prevents Windows 10 from starting and displays an "INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE" error.

When hardware manufacturers release new drivers for Windows 10, they get added to the Windows Update as an optional driver update that users can install.

For the past week, Windows Update has been pushing a new driver titled 'Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - SCSIAdapter - 9.3.0.221' to users of AMD-compatible motherboards.

Numerous users are reporting [1, 2, 3, 4] that when they install this driver, they are prompted to restart Windows 10 and are greeted with a Blue Screen of Death crash (BSOD) displaying an error stating that the PC has an "INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE."

[...] Due to the large number of people affected by the driver rollout, Microsoft had pulled the driver from Windows Update [...], as reported by Windows Latest.

[...] After opening the floodgates and rolling the driver out to more people, it was discovered that it was delivered to owners of incompatible hardware, leading to many reports.

From the reports seen by BleepingComputer, the driver is primarily affecting owners of the Gigabyte X570 motherboards.

Windows 10 fixed the issue for many users through the Automatic Startup Repair feature that runs after failing to boot Windows 10 a few times. Other users were forced to perform a more complicated task to get Windows 10 to boot up again.