from the be-sure-to-promptly-apply-system-updates? dept.
Microsoft pulls Windows 10 AMD driver causing PCs not to boot:
Microsoft has pulled an AMD driver from Windows Update after numerous people reported that it prevents Windows 10 from starting and displays an "INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE" error.
When hardware manufacturers release new drivers for Windows 10, they get added to the Windows Update as an optional driver update that users can install.
For the past week, Windows Update has been pushing a new driver titled 'Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - SCSIAdapter - 9.3.0.221' to users of AMD-compatible motherboards.
Numerous users are reporting [1, 2, 3, 4] that when they install this driver, they are prompted to restart Windows 10 and are greeted with a Blue Screen of Death crash (BSOD) displaying an error stating that the PC has an "INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE."
[...] Due to the large number of people affected by the driver rollout, Microsoft had pulled the driver from Windows Update [...], as reported by Windows Latest.
[...] After opening the floodgates and rolling the driver out to more people, it was discovered that it was delivered to owners of incompatible hardware, leading to many reports.
From the reports seen by BleepingComputer, the driver is primarily affecting owners of the Gigabyte X570 motherboards.
Windows 10 fixed the issue for many users through the Automatic Startup Repair feature that runs after failing to boot Windows 10 a few times. Other users were forced to perform a more complicated task to get Windows 10 to boot up again.
Did any Soylentils run into this problem? How is your system now?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Gaaark on Monday May 10, @10:05PM
Will Microsoft pull Windows next?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 10, @10:12PM (1 child)
This feature's been in systemd for years now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 10, @10:26PM
Citation needed. Systemd screws up some things, and creates vulnerabilities that need not exist. I haven't read of systemd pushing updates onto computers, which then make the computer unbootable.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday May 10, @10:30PM
And this is why I never buy Intel processors. Or run Windoze,
A pair of ragged claws, scuttling across the floors of silent seas.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Monday May 10, @10:33PM (1 child)
Am I the only one who misread the headline?
Microsoft Pulls Windows 10 AMD Driver, [with the result that it's] Causing PCs Not to Boot
Had me worried for a minute.
Microsoft Pulls Windows 10 AMD Driver that was Causing PCs Not to Boot
Is far less alarming. Presumably that's why they went with the ambiguous version?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 10, @10:42PM
I had that reaction when I first saw it. Fixed.
