A tourist has been left clinging for dear life, after a glass-panelled bridge in China was wrecked by 145km/h (~90 mph) winds.

The walkway, located in the Piyan Mountain in the city of Longjing, reportedly saw its glass panels shattered by the extreme weather conditions, with an image showing a terrified man clinging onto the railing as the wind blew away some of the glass panels.

The bridge is suspended 91[sic] metres in the air.

According to local media, the man was stuck on the walkway for a short time before being rescued by firefighters and police.

[...] Users shared their horror at the vertigo-inducing image on social media, with some commenting that the ordeal was "terrifying".