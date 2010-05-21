from the do-NOT-look-down dept.
Terrifying picture shows man dangling 100 metre in the air after glass-bottomed bridge shatters:
A tourist has been left clinging for dear life, after a glass-panelled bridge in China was wrecked by 145km/h (~90 mph) winds.
The walkway, located in the Piyan Mountain in the city of Longjing, reportedly saw its glass panels shattered by the extreme weather conditions, with an image showing a terrified man clinging onto the railing as the wind blew away some of the glass panels.
The bridge is suspended 91[sic] metres in the air.
According to local media, the man was stuck on the walkway for a short time before being rescued by firefighters and police.
[...] Users shared their horror at the vertigo-inducing image on social media, with some commenting that the ordeal was "terrifying".
The article links to pictures on Twitter of the bridge as-constructed and with the trapped pedestrian .
An article at Forbes notes:
The bridge in question, the 330-foot-high (100 meters) span at Piyan Mountain in Longjing City, China, was struck by gale-force gusts of 90+ miles per hour according to the local tourism department. The winds blew out several glass panels and left the unfortunate tourist trapped, clinging on to the frame for dear life for half an hour, until he could be rescued by a combination of brave climbing and the help of local firefighters, police and forestry and tourism personnel.
In the end the man escaped physically unharmed, although he has been sent to hospital for assessment and counselling, according to state media. Videos posted to social media platform Weibo show the man holding onto the bridge surrounded by gaping holes where glass panels used to be, while social media has been alight with startling images.
How could anyone think it was a good idea to cross the bridge in such high winds?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 11, @01:09PM (1 child)
-nomsg
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday May 11, @01:40PM
Fortunately no bridges ever collapse anywhere else
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_bridge_failures [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 11, @01:25PM
This fear does not plague the walrus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVJzQc9ELTE [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 11, @01:41PM
Given the number of bridges that exist in the world today..
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by PiMuNu on Tuesday May 11, @01:43PM (1 child)
Or just racist clickbait?
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Tuesday May 11, @01:44PM
I think you don't know what racism means.