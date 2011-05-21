from the fraught-with-pitfalls dept.
Games for the Atari 2600 were quite constrained. When Warren Robinett first pitched the idea that would become Adventure, a game where you would explore a world with many rooms and pick up items to help you along the way, he was denied because it wasn't thought feasible. And it made sense to do so. This was the late 70s; there had never been a game with multiple screens before. This was in the days of Space Invaders and Pac Man, when everything in a game was in front of the player at all times, so the fact that Adventure was able to have 30 rooms when it was finally released in 1980 was quite impressive.
The manual for adventure even had to explain the concept. It read
Each area shown on your television screen will have one or more barriers or walls, through which you CANNOT pass. There are one or more openings. To move from one area to an adjacent area, move "off" the television screen through one of the openings, the adjacent area will be shown on your television screen.
It was quite an innovation to have multiple rooms, and the fact that Adventure managed to have 30 was revolutionary. But Pitfall!, made by David Crane and released in 1983, had 255, all of which were much more elaborate (graphically speaking) than anything in Adventure. In this article we'll talk about how this was done.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday May 11, @03:44PM (3 children)
In summary,
1) if you only have 8 bits worth of binary behavior flags, an unusually simple random number generator is random enough for low values of random enough.
We're used to trying to get 4096 bits of really good randomness for RSA or whatever and forget that in a hyper constrained system of only 8 bits, a really crappy random number generator if were applied to modern crypto is more than good enough for 8 bits of output.
2) Another side dish is we're used to random number generators being almost hash like and running in reverse is not cool but really simple LFSRs can be switched forward and reverse directions at will about as complex and about as fast
3) Finally 6502 assembly was a sweet spot of being "nice" such that implementing something like a LFSR is not much harder than writing it in C. There are simpler RISCier less human coder-friendly CPUs where it would be tedious PITA maybe an ancient PIC. There are more complex CISC CPUs like IBM/360 HAL where the code is easy but the complexity of interfacing with MVS/360 makes it also harder. But 6502 code and similar 80s era human friendly CPUs made assembly code easy.
4) Author has an excellent rant at the end where non-open source code is losing valuable source code comments etc to history. Would likely be fascinating to read the original commented code but of course it doesn't exist and decompliers don't magically insert english language AI produced comments (although thats an interesting idea... feed a trillion lines of commented pdp11 code to an AI thingie could it make an AI intelligent disassembler inserting sensible english language comments? 90% of the programmers out there running on NI (natural intelligence) can't or won't write good english language comments)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 11, @03:54PM (2 children)
On number 4. I would guess the output would be dependent on how good the input was. Those insightful comments in one program may be irrelevant in another. And out of date or incorrect comments would proliferate into the output too. And TODO/FIXME comments could create a big dynamic. Interesting idea. I'd love to see someone try this and see if the output would be valuable, or not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 11, @03:56PM (1 child)
To add to this. Good comments talk about the "Why" it was done, not the "How" it was done. The Why may not be obvious from the code itself. And are the "Why"s common across codebases for similar implementations? Maybe?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday May 11, @04:09PM
Agreed, business logic comments would be hopeless unless the AI knew everything about the outside world which is unlikely.
Probably a big enough AI could write the data sheet for a complex peripheral based on raw binary driver code.
But maybe a really big really well trained AI could "learn" on its own that there is a right way and a wrong way to add long lists of floating point numbers because of rounding issues so at least some times the "how" would be interesting. I wonder what it (the AI) would say about decompiled design patterns "Oh I see your enterprise style helloworld.aout used three factory design patterns interesting decision"
An infinitely large infinitely well trained AI might have interesting prose commentary if fed something like the machine categorizer software for a really large particle collider. Or high fidelity flight simulator code. Or complex orbital mechanics software.
Maybe the starting point should be something a heck of a lot simpler like an optimized and minimized flowchart as the decompiler output.