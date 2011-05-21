SAE International, in collaboration with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), has released an update to the industry's reference for driving automation capabilities: SAE J3016 Recommended Practice: Taxonomy and Definitions for Terms Related to Driving Automation Systems for On-Road Motor Vehicles, commonly referenced as the SAE Levels of Driving Automation. SAE J3016 provides a taxonomy with supporting terms and definitions for SAE's six levels of driving automation.

According to SAE, the latest update augments elements of the previous version with the addition of several new terms, refinements and clarification of misinterpreted concepts, along with the restructuring of certain definitions into more logical groupings.

[...] SAE Level 1 and 2 driving automation systems have been given the name Driver Support Systems as a counterpart to the term Automated Driving Systems used for SAE Levels 3-5

Explanation for how classifications of sustained driving automation fit into the broader context of driver assistance and active safety features

Reasoning for not including warning and momentary driving intervention systems in the classification of the Levels of Driving Automation [...]