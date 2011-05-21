from the something-for-nothing dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:
Trade mag Autonomous Vehicle International reports that the Society of Automotive Engineers has updated the standard that backs up their now well-known levels of driving automation - 0 (none) to 5 (full) This fine link* includes a link to SAE where the 41 page updated standard can be downloaded for free: https://www.autonomousvehicleinternational.com/news/adas/sae-refines-ad-and-adas-level-definitions.html
SAE International, in collaboration with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), has released an update to the industry's reference for driving automation capabilities: SAE J3016 Recommended Practice: Taxonomy and Definitions for Terms Related to Driving Automation Systems for On-Road Motor Vehicles, commonly referenced as the SAE Levels of Driving Automation. SAE J3016 provides a taxonomy with supporting terms and definitions for SAE's six levels of driving automation.
According to SAE, the latest update augments elements of the previous version with the addition of several new terms, refinements and clarification of misinterpreted concepts, along with the restructuring of certain definitions into more logical groupings.
[...] SAE Level 1 and 2 driving automation systems have been given the name Driver Support Systems as a counterpart to the term Automated Driving Systems used for SAE Levels 3-5
Explanation for how classifications of sustained driving automation fit into the broader context of driver assistance and active safety features
Reasoning for not including warning and momentary driving intervention systems in the classification of the Levels of Driving Automation [...]
* On my system, Privacy Badger only reports seven trackers...ymmv.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 12, @01:45AM
I liked my original title better... It ended with "-- freebee!"
Maybe that was too much of an in-joke?
It's very rare that the SAE does anything for free these days, standards like this normally cost $35 (or thereabouts). As professional associations go, the SAE top managers seem to be in it for every buck they can get. Meanwhile, dealing with the staff gets harder as there are more and more cutbacks.